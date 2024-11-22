Beyond DA hike: Exciting news for government teachers this December

Great news for school teachers! The Chief Minister unexpectedly delivered this good news. Government school teachers in Bihar are delighted. This news has brought a wave of happiness among them before December.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 5:21 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 5:21 PM IST

Great news for school teachers. Bihar Chief Minister unexpectedly delivered this good news. Good news for them before the end of November.

article_image2

Government school teachers in Bihar are delighted. This news has brought a wave of happiness among them before December.

article_image3

Great news for government school teachers! Even without a DA hike, the Chief Minister provided significant relief to government school teachers. It has been announced that the teacher transfer order has been suspended.

article_image4

The Chief Minister has stated that they will remain where they were working. The High Court suspended the order to transfer school teachers on Tuesday.

article_image5

The state gave a great gift to government teachers. The government has suspended the new transfer policy for 5.75 lakh school teachers working in 85,000 schools in the state.

article_image6

The Education Minister said that a new policy will be formulated considering all aspects based on the latest stay order of the High Court. Incidentally, all these teachers were appointed in Bihar through Panchayats or Municipalities since 2006.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi thanks people of Guyana, President Ali for warm hospitality; share pics of relishing 7-curry meal snt

PM Modi thanks people of Guyana, President Ali for warm hospitality; share pics of relishing 7-curry meal

Who will be next CM of Maharashtra? Mahayuti, MVA face leadership dilemma ahead of assembly poll results snt

Who will be next CM of Maharashtra? Mahayuti, MVA face leadership dilemma ahead of assembly poll results

Youth are at core of UP's transformation': CM Yogi highlights employment milestones AJR

Youth are at core of UP's transformation': CM Yogi highlights employment milestones

Kerala: Waqf Tribunal in Calicut imposes media ban on Munambam case proceedings dmn

Kerala: Waqf Tribunal in Calicut imposes media ban on Munambam case proceedings

After Ayodhya, Shringaverpur Dham becomes Yogi Adityanath govt's new spiritual focus AJR

After Ayodhya, Shringaverpur Dham becomes Yogi Adityanath govt's new spiritual focus

Recent Stories

Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran surpasses Vijay's GOAT in ticket sales, breaks record NTI

Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran surpasses Vijay's GOAT in ticket sales, breaks record

Dillard’s Stock Gains In Premarket As Traders, Retail Cheer ‘Massive’ $25/Share Special Dividend

Dillard’s Stock Gains In Premarket As Traders, Retail Cheer ‘Massive’ $25/Share Special Dividend

Ross Stores Stock Climbs Pre-Market Despite Mixed Q3: Wall Street’s Split, Retail Isn’t Buying It

Ross Stores Stock Climbs Pre-Market Despite Mixed Q3: Wall Street’s Split, Retail Isn’t Buying It

UK on alert after controlled explosion near US Embassy and Gatwick Airport evacuation over 'prohibited item' dmn

UK on alert after controlled explosion near US Embassy and Gatwick Airport evacuation over 'prohibited item'

Sizzling Look: Stunning net back blouse designs to elevate your style NTI

Sizzling Look: Stunning net back blouse designs to elevate your style

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon