Beyond DA hike: Exciting news for government teachers this December

Great news for school teachers! The Chief Minister unexpectedly delivered this good news. Government school teachers in Bihar are delighted. This news has brought a wave of happiness among them before December.

Great news for government school teachers! Even without a DA hike, the Chief Minister provided significant relief to government school teachers. It has been announced that the teacher transfer order has been suspended.

The Chief Minister has stated that they will remain where they were working. The High Court suspended the order to transfer school teachers on Tuesday.

The state gave a great gift to government teachers. The government has suspended the new transfer policy for 5.75 lakh school teachers working in 85,000 schools in the state.

The Education Minister said that a new policy will be formulated considering all aspects based on the latest stay order of the High Court. Incidentally, all these teachers were appointed in Bihar through Panchayats or Municipalities since 2006.

