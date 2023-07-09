Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 9 July: Check cost per litre in your city

Petrol Diesel Prices: Even though petrol-diesel prices remained stable in Delhi and Mumbai, rates are increasing in other cities across the country on July 9. At the same time, there is no change in the prices of crude oil in the international market.

Petrol Diesel Prices: On July 9, there have been no changes in the international market prices of crude oil. WTI crude is currently being traded at $73.86 per barrel, while Brent crude is priced at $78.47 per barrel. In India, oil marketing companies released the latest rates for petrol and diesel. These fuel prices are revised every morning at 6 am. Prior to June 2017, price revisions took place every 15 days.

In the capital city of Delhi, the prices of oil remain unchanged. Similarly, Kolkata and Mumbai also maintain stable prices. However, several cities in Uttar Pradesh have experienced an increase in petrol and diesel prices. In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 per liter, and diesel at Rs 94.27 per liter. Kolkata sees petrol priced at Rs 106.03 per litre, and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.63 per litre, with diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre.

Let us take a look at fuel prices in some other cities:

Noida

Petrol Price: Rs 96.65

Diesel Price: Rs 89.82

Gurugram

Petrol Price: Rs 97.98

Diesel Price: Rs 89.85

Lucknow

Petrol Price: Rs 96.57

Diesel Price: Rs 89.76

Patna

Petrol Price: Rs 107.24

Diesel Price: Rs 94.04

Jaipur

Petrol Price: Rs 108.48

Diesel Price: Rs 93.72

The prices of petrol and diesel change every day at 6 am, with new rates issued accordingly. After incorporating factors such as excise duty, dealer commission, VAT, and other charges, the final price of petrol and diesel almost doubles from the original cost. This explains why we have to purchase petrol and diesel at high prices.

To stay updated on the daily rates of petrol and diesel, you can also obtain information through SMS. Indian Oil customers can send an SMS with RSP and their city code to 9224992249, while BPCL consumers can send an SMS to 9223112222 with RSP and their city code. HPCL consumers can acquire the price information by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.