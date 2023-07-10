Petrol and Diesel Prices July 10: Check petrol prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

The public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) change the prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates. Changes in petrol and diesel costs are implemented at 6 am every day.

On July 10, the price of Petrol and Diesel remained constant. The last change in country-wide fluctuation in fuel prices was witnessed on May 21 when the Centre cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and by Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

The public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) change the prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates. Changes in petrol and diesel costs are implemented at 6 am every day.

Fuel Price Today: Here is list of petrol and diesel rates in your cities:

Delhi

Petrol Price: Rs 96.72

Diesel Price: Rs 89.62

Mumbai

Petrol Price: Rs 106.31

Diesel Price: Rs 94.27

Noida

Petrol Price: Rs 96.79

Diesel Price: Rs 89.96

Gurugram

Petrol Price: Rs 97.4

Diesel Price: Rs 89.91

Lucknow

Petrol Price: Rs 96.57

Diesel Price: Rs 89.76

Chandigarh

Petrol Price: Rs 102.63

Diesel Price: Rs 94.24

The prices of petrol and diesel changes everyday at 6 am. These rates are determined by adding various factors such as excise duty, dealer commission, VAT, and additional charges. Consequently, the final price of petrol and diesel almost doubles in comparison to the original cost. As a result, consumers are required to purchase these fuels at relatively high prices.

To keep updated of the daily rates for petrol and diesel, individuals can also obtain information through SMS services. Indian Oil customers can send an SMS to 9224992249 with the message "RSP" followed by their city code. BPCL consumers, on the other hand, can send an SMS to 9223112222 with the message "RSP" and their city code. As for HPCL consumers, they can acquire price information by sending an SMS to 9222201122 with the message "HPPrice" followed by their city code.