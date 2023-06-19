Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 19 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol-Diesel Rates on June 19, 2023: On Monday, people in some parts of the country received some relief as far as the prices of petrol and diesel are concerned. Oil marketing companies have released Monday's fuel prices.

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 19 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 8:39 AM IST

    Petrol-Diesel Rates on June 19, 2023: The prices of petrol and diesel witnessed a significant change in different cities on Monday, June 19. While places in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have seen a fall in oil prices, Haryana and Maharashtra witnessed a jump in the prices of petrol and diesel. 

    Meanwhile, crude oil prices continue to fall in the international market. On Monday, June 19, 2023, WTI crude oil fell 0.86 per cent to trade at $71.31 per barrel. At the same time, Brent crude oil fell 0.42 per cent to $ 75.93 per barrel. Meanwhile, the country's oil companies have released new rates of fuel.

    The price of petrol and diesel remains stable in the country's capital New Delhi. Here one litre of petrol is being sold for Rs 96.72 and diesel for Rs 89.62 per litre. Petrol price in Chennai is Rs 102.63 and diesel is Rs 89.62 per litre. One litre of petrol in Mumbai costs Rs 106.31 and diesel costs Rs 94.27 per litre. Petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76.

    Let us take a look at fuel prices in some other cities:

    Noida

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.79
    Diesel Price: Rs 89.96

    Gurugram

    Petrol Price: Rs 97.18
    Diesel Price: Rs 90.05

    Lucknow    

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.56
    Diesel Price: Rs 89.75

    Patna

    Petrol Price: Rs 108.12
    Diesel Price: Rs 94.86

    How to check fuel rates

    The fuel rate of any city can be checked, for which you will have to send a message from your phone. Indian Oil customers to SMS RSP<dealer code> to 9224992249, BPCL customers to SMS <dealer code> to 9223112222 and HPCL customers have to send HPPRICE <dealer code> to 9222201122

    Infosys ends work from home for some employees; Is it applicable in India?

    Amazon Prime members can now get cheaper Uber rides; Check out offer details

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 8:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Curious case of new Rs 500 notes worth Rs 88,000 crore not reaching RBI from mints

    Curious case of new Rs 500 notes worth Rs 88,000 crore not reaching RBI from mints

    Amazon Prime members can now get cheaper Uber rides Check out offer details gcw

    Amazon Prime members can now get cheaper Uber rides; Check out offer details

    Infosys ends work from home for some employees Is it applicable in India gcw

    Infosys ends work from home for some employees; Is it applicable in India?

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 17 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 17 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol diesel price today, June 16, 2023: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities AJR

    Petrol, diesel price today, June 16, 2023: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Recent Stories

    From the India Gate: Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episde 28

    From the India Gate: Left is right, Bureaucrazy and more

    Kerala news LIVE 19 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Man injured after being hit by MLA M M Mani's car in Thiruvananthapuram

    Bhagwant Mann move for free Gurbani telecast sparks row SGPC Opposition reacts gcw

    Bhagwant Mann's move for free Gurbani telecast sparks row

    Who was Poojapura Ravi? Noted Malayalam actor dies at 83; funeral on Tuesday RBA

    Who was Poojapura Ravi? Noted Malayalam actor dies at 83; funeral on Tuesday

    The Archies: Alia Bhatt poses with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar at Netflix Tudum event in Brazil RBA

    The Archies: Alia Bhatt poses with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar at Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon