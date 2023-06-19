Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 19 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city

Petrol-Diesel Rates on June 19, 2023: On Monday, people in some parts of the country received some relief as far as the prices of petrol and diesel are concerned. Oil marketing companies have released Monday's fuel prices.

Petrol-Diesel Rates on June 19, 2023: The prices of petrol and diesel witnessed a significant change in different cities on Monday, June 19. While places in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have seen a fall in oil prices, Haryana and Maharashtra witnessed a jump in the prices of petrol and diesel.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices continue to fall in the international market. On Monday, June 19, 2023, WTI crude oil fell 0.86 per cent to trade at $71.31 per barrel. At the same time, Brent crude oil fell 0.42 per cent to $ 75.93 per barrel. Meanwhile, the country's oil companies have released new rates of fuel.

The price of petrol and diesel remains stable in the country's capital New Delhi. Here one litre of petrol is being sold for Rs 96.72 and diesel for Rs 89.62 per litre. Petrol price in Chennai is Rs 102.63 and diesel is Rs 89.62 per litre. One litre of petrol in Mumbai costs Rs 106.31 and diesel costs Rs 94.27 per litre. Petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76.

Let us take a look at fuel prices in some other cities:

Noida

Petrol Price: Rs 96.79

Diesel Price: Rs 89.96

Gurugram

Petrol Price: Rs 97.18

Diesel Price: Rs 90.05

Lucknow

Petrol Price: Rs 96.56

Diesel Price: Rs 89.75

Patna

Petrol Price: Rs 108.12

Diesel Price: Rs 94.86

How to check fuel rates

The fuel rate of any city can be checked, for which you will have to send a message from your phone. Indian Oil customers to SMS RSP<dealer code> to 9224992249, BPCL customers to SMS <dealer code> to 9223112222 and HPCL customers have to send HPPRICE <dealer code> to 9222201122

