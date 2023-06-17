Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Infosys ends work from home for some employees; Is it applicable in India?

    Infosys ends work from home policy for United States and Canada office. The workforce is directed to seek special permission if they want to work from home. It has announced that impacted employees will need to seek special permission if they wish to work remotely.

    First Published Jun 17, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

    The introduction of the COVID-19 epidemic altered how businesses operate. It popularised the concept of work-from-home (WFH) and made it simpler for staff members to connect and conduct business from any location. However, it appears that businesses are less inclined to continue it now. The WFH policy has been abandoned by a number of major businesses, including Google. More recently, the Indian IT behemoth Infosys imposed a rigorous need for some employees to return to the office.

    According to media reports, Infosys, an Indian global IT business, has told its staff in Canada and the United States to go back to the office and begin working. The business has put in place a policy and told its staff that if they want to work remotely, they need to get special authorization.

    Additionally, the business has sent a warning to its staff about potential disciplinary actions in the event that someone disregards the new work guideline involving remote work. Infosys, which employs over 30,000 people in the US and Canada, has announced the new mandate for its staff. It is important to note that its Indian operations are exempt from this new working arrangement. 

    However, to gradually shift workers back to working in the office, the business unveiled a three-phase strategy in India last year.

    Meanwhile, co-founder of Infosys Narayana Murthy stated in February that young people shouldn't insist on working from home and that ethics and laziness need to be given specific attention. He pleaded with the young people, saying, "Please don't fall into this trap of I'll moonlight, I'll do work from home, and I'll come to the office three days a week."

