Amazon Prime members can now get cheaper Uber rides; Check out offer details

Amazon and Uber have announced the second phase of their partnership to offer additional benefits to Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime members can avail 5 per cent cashback on every Uber ride. The cashback can be used to book future rides or while shopping from the Amazon.in

Amazon's Prime subscribers get access to a variety of perks. Free two-day delivery is offered as part of the subscription, in addition to other benefits like music and movie streaming. The advantages are no longer exclusive to Amazon and its affiliated services, though. Users will now also be able to take advantage of reduced Uber trips if they have a Prime membership.

Amazon and Uber just revealed the second phase of their cooperation, which would provide Amazon Prime members further advantages when using Uber to schedule a trip. When using Amazon Pay as their payment method starting in May 2023, Amazon Prime members will get a 5% payback on all rides.

Both Amazon and Uber will receive benefits from the rebate. Users will earn 4% in Uber credit and 1% in Amazon Pay cashback out of the total 5%. Users may also use this cashback to get extra discounts while purchasing on Amazon.in and to save money on next Uber journeys.

The business states that this alliance aims to provide Prime members with a straightforward and seamless travel experience. By connecting their Amazon Pay wallet to Uber, Prime users may effortlessly take advantage of this perk. Uber and Amazon announced their partnership in 2022, giving Prime members access to UberPremier for the same price as UberGo. In addition, it offered a 20% discount on up to 3 journeys per month for Uber Auto, Moto, Rentals, and Intercity services, up to a maximum of INR 60.

Meanwhile, Amazon has recently made its Prime Lite subscription available in India. It is a scaled-back version of normal Prime and provides advantages like one- or two-day delivery and no expedited shipping to qualified addresses. The plan costs Rs 999 for 12 months. Meanwhile, the regular Prime Membership costs Rs 1,499 for 12 months in India.

