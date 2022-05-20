Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol and diesel price May 20: Fuel rates remain unchanged, check city-wise cost per litre

    The prices of petrol and diesel have remained stable since April 7

    Petrol and diesel price May 20: Fuel rates remain unchanged, check city-wise cost per litre
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 20, 2022, 8:56 AM IST

    Oil marketing companies on Friday kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged, as per the rate chart released by them. In the national capital Delhi, the price of one litre of petrol remains at Rs 105.41 and diesel at Rs 96.67.

    To note, the three oil marketing companies -- Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum oil -- update petrol and diesel prices information of different cities every morning based on global crude oil market movements.

    Also Read: LPG rates increased again, Domestic cylinder crosses Rs 1,000 mark, read details

    Also, the prices of petrol and diesel have remained stable since April 7. But due to the different rates of VAT on petrol and diesel at the state level, the prices of the fuel vary in cities. At the same time, between March 22 and April 6, petrol and diesel became costlier by Rs 10 per litre across India. 

    The rates of petrol and diesel have not changed in all other cities of the country as well. In the financial capital Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 120.51 per litre and diesel is Rs 104.77 per litre. Besides this, a litre of petrol is being sold for Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel for Rs 99.83 per litre in Kolkata. In Chennai, the price of petrol here remains at Rs 110.85 and diesel at Rs 100.94 per litre.

    Let us take a look at how much the fuel costs in some other cities

    Jaipur
    Petrol: Rs 118.03 per litre 
    Diesel: Rs 100.92 per litre 

    Sriganganagar
    Petrol: Rs 123.16 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 105.55 per litre

    Hyderabad
    Petrol: Rs 119.49 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 105.65 per litre

    Bengaluru
    Petrol: Rs 111.16 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 94.86 per litre

    Lucknow 
    Petrol: Rs 105.23 per litre 
    Diesel: Rs 96.81 per litre

    Ahmedabad 
    Petrol: Rs 105.27 per litre 
    Diesel: Rs 99.62 per litre 

    Hyderabad 
    Petrol: Rs 119.47 per litre 
    Diesel: Rs 105.47 per litre 

    Patna 
    Petrol: Rs 116.21 per litre 
    Diesel: Rs 101.04 per litre 

    To know the price of petrol and diesel in your city daily through an SMS. For this, the Retail Selling Price will be given to the customers of Indian Oil. SMS 'RSP <space> Petrol Pump Dealer Code to 9224992249. City wise dealer codes are available here: https://iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price.

    Also Read: HDFC offering home loan within 2 minutes through WhatsApp; check how

    Last Updated May 20, 2022, 8:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dont put off that medical procedure, get this loan to fund it-vpn

    Don't put off that medical procedure, get this loan to fund it

    Sensex tumbles over 1416 points Nifty touches 15800 Investors lose over Rs 6 75 trillion gcw

    Investors lose over Rs 6.75 trillion as Sensex tumbles over 1,416 points, Nifty touches 15,800

    Want to ace an interview Google launches Interview Warmup to help you practice for job prep gcw

    Want to ace an interview? Google launches Interview Warmup to help you practice for job prep

    LPG rates increased again, Domestic cylinder crosses Rs 1,000 mark, read details - adt

    LPG rates increased again, Domestic cylinder crosses Rs 1,000 mark, read details

    Vedantu joins Netflix Unacademy as edtech firm sacks over 400 employees gcw

    Vedantu joins Netflix, Unacademy as edtech firm sacks over 400 employees

    Recent Stories

    Jr NTR Birthday From a servant to playing twins here are top 5 roles of the actor drb

    Jr NTR Birthday: From a servant to playing twins, here are top 5 roles of the actor

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: Was able to create an impact for my team - Virat Kohli-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: 'Was able to create an impact for my team' - Virat Kohli

    exclusive bhool bhulaiyaa 2 actors Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani on one thing they like about each other drb

    Exclusive: What Kiara Advani said about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan

    Never reuse cooking oil; here are some harmful health effects RBA

    Never reuse cooking oil; here are some harmful health effects

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs GT: Netizens hail Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bangalore topples Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs GT: Netizens hail Virat Kohli as Bangalore topples Gujarat by 8 wickets

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon