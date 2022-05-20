Petrol and diesel price May 20: Fuel rates remain unchanged, check city-wise cost per litre

Oil marketing companies on Friday kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged, as per the rate chart released by them. In the national capital Delhi, the price of one litre of petrol remains at Rs 105.41 and diesel at Rs 96.67.

To note, the three oil marketing companies -- Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum oil -- update petrol and diesel prices information of different cities every morning based on global crude oil market movements.

Also, the prices of petrol and diesel have remained stable since April 7. But due to the different rates of VAT on petrol and diesel at the state level, the prices of the fuel vary in cities. At the same time, between March 22 and April 6, petrol and diesel became costlier by Rs 10 per litre across India.

The rates of petrol and diesel have not changed in all other cities of the country as well. In the financial capital Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 120.51 per litre and diesel is Rs 104.77 per litre. Besides this, a litre of petrol is being sold for Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel for Rs 99.83 per litre in Kolkata. In Chennai, the price of petrol here remains at Rs 110.85 and diesel at Rs 100.94 per litre.

Let us take a look at how much the fuel costs in some other cities

Jaipur

Petrol: Rs 118.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 100.92 per litre

Sriganganagar

Petrol: Rs 123.16 per litre

Diesel: Rs 105.55 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 119.49 per litre

Diesel: Rs 105.65 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 111.16 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.86 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 105.23 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.81 per litre

Ahmedabad

Petrol: Rs 105.27 per litre

Diesel: Rs 99.62 per litre

Patna

Petrol: Rs 116.21 per litre

Diesel: Rs 101.04 per litre

To know the price of petrol and diesel in your city daily through an SMS. For this, the Retail Selling Price will be given to the customers of Indian Oil. SMS 'RSP <space> Petrol Pump Dealer Code to 9224992249. City wise dealer codes are available here: https://iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price.

