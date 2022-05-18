HDFC offering home loan within 2 minutes through WhatsApp; check how

In collaboration with Cogno AI, HDFC Ltd created a solution built on the WhatsApp Business Platform to provide quick conditional home loan approval. Prospective borrowers only need to send a message to HDFC's WhatsApp number to begin the process, according to a news release from the mortgage business.

Leading housing finance provider HDFC Ltd has introduced 'Spot Offer' on WhatsApp to assist home buyers in obtaining an in-principle home loan approval. In announcing the new offering, HDFC stated that in-principle house loans will be authorised in two minutes.

"HDFC's 'Spot Offer on WhatsApp' technology will allow potential borrowers to receive an in-principle home loan approval instantaneously." HDFC is always striving to improve its delivery capabilities via technology and give ease to consumers seeking home loans to purchase the property of their choice," according to a statement issued by HDFC on Tuesday.

"HDFC's 'spot offer' platform is a first of its type, demonstrating how technology can be used to benefit clients. With HDFC Home Loans, home ownership is now immediate, 24 hours a day, seven days a week," according to the firm.

The loans will be granted in two minutes or less, and customers will get a loan acceptance letter over WhatsApp. To begin, consumers must establish a chat on HDFC's WhatsApp number (+91 98670 00000) and submit some basic information in a few clicks via a guided conversational flow. A provisional/conditional home loan offer letter is prepared instantly based on the information entered by the customer.

The home loan spot offer option is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Aside from convenience, there is no "waiting time" for the house loan acceptance letter.

