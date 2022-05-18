Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HDFC offering home loan within 2 minutes through WhatsApp; check how

    In collaboration with Cogno AI, HDFC Ltd created a solution built on the WhatsApp Business Platform to provide quick conditional home loan approval. Prospective borrowers only need to send a message to HDFC's WhatsApp number to begin the process, according to a news release from the mortgage business.

    HDFC offering home loan within 2 minutes through WhatsApp check how gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 18, 2022, 4:41 PM IST

    Leading housing finance provider HDFC Ltd has introduced 'Spot Offer' on WhatsApp to assist home buyers in obtaining an in-principle home loan approval. In announcing the new offering, HDFC stated that in-principle house loans will be authorised in two minutes.

    In collaboration with Cogno AI, HDFC Ltd created a solution built on the WhatsApp Business Platform to provide quick conditional home loan approval. Prospective borrowers only need to send a message to HDFC's WhatsApp number to begin the process, according to a news release from the mortgage business.

    "HDFC's 'Spot Offer on WhatsApp' technology will allow potential borrowers to receive an in-principle home loan approval instantaneously." HDFC is always striving to improve its delivery capabilities via technology and give ease to consumers seeking home loans to purchase the property of their choice," according to a statement issued by HDFC on Tuesday.

    Also Read | HDFC merger likely to create to third largest entity in India

    "HDFC's 'spot offer' platform is a first of its type, demonstrating how technology can be used to benefit clients. With HDFC Home Loans, home ownership is now immediate, 24 hours a day, seven days a week," according to the firm.

    The loans will be granted in two minutes or less, and customers will get a loan acceptance letter over WhatsApp. To begin, consumers must establish a chat on HDFC's WhatsApp number (+91 98670 00000) and submit some basic information in a few clicks via a guided conversational flow. A provisional/conditional home loan offer letter is prepared instantly based on the information entered by the customer.

    The home loan spot offer option is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Aside from convenience, there is no "waiting time" for the house loan acceptance letter.

    Also Read | HDFC Bank offers 3-month moratorium for EMIs, credit card dues; here's what you need to know

    Last Updated May 18, 2022, 4:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5G has tremendous potential for creating new jobs in India: Telecom Secretary - adt

    5G has tremendous potential for creating new jobs in India: Telecom Secretary

    Goldman Sachs grants unlimited paid leaves to senior staff to promote rest recharge gcw

    Goldman Sachs grants unlimited paid leaves to senior staff to promote 'rest and recharge'

    Netflix surprises employees by laying off 150 people amid slow revenue growth gcw

    Netflix surprises employees by laying off 150 people amid slow revenue growth

    Ratan Tata alerts people against fraudulent Facebook page, to take legal action - adt

    Ratan Tata alerts people against fraudulent Facebook page, to take legal action

    Elon Musk to Parag Agrawal Twitter deal cant move forward until gcw

    Elon Musk to Parag Agrawal: Twitter deal can't move forward until...

    Recent Stories

    Was Pallavi Dey's live-in partner Sagnik Chakraborty cheating on her? Actress' maid reveals detail RBA

    Was Pallavi Dey's live-in partner Sagnik Chakraborty cheating on her? Actress' maid reveals detail

    5G has tremendous potential for creating new jobs in India: Telecom Secretary - adt

    5G has tremendous potential for creating new jobs in India: Telecom Secretary

    Amy Jackson love for boxing takes her to Las Vegas; sizzles at Canelo Alvarez vs Smitry Bivol snt

    Amy Jackson's love for boxing takes her to Las Vegas; sizzles at Canelo vs Bivol

    India vs Ireland, IND vs IRE 2022: VVS Laxman could coach Men in Blue; here is why-ayh

    India vs Ireland 2022: VVS Laxman could coach Men in Blue; here's why

    Vivo X80 Vivo X80 Pro launched Know colours price and specifications gcw

    Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro launched; Know colours, price and specifications

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon