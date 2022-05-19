Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LPG rates increased again, Domestic cylinder crosses Rs 1,000 mark, read details

    On May 7, Gas prices were raised by Rs 50, causing the cost of an LPG cylinder to exceed Rs 1,000 in many cities other than the national capital.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 19, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

    Cooking gas liquefied petroleum gas on Thursday was hiked by Rs 3.50 for the second time this month; now, the LPG cylinder prices across the nation cross or exceed Rs 1,000, as per PTI reports. 

    The domestic cylinder prices from Thursday stand at Rs 1,003 in Delhi and Mumbai for the 14.2 kg LPG cylinders. In Kolkata, it stands at Rs 1,029, and in Chennai, it costs Rs Rs 1,018.5.

    On May 7, Gas prices were raised by Rs 50, causing the cost of an LPG cylinder to exceed Rs 1,000 in many metros other than the national capital. However, with Thursday's hike, Delhi has also passed the mark. According to sources, the domestic LPG cylinder price in Delhi has increased to Rs 1,003 from 809 in the last year.

    About the commercial cylinder,

    A 19 kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 2,354 in Delhi, Rs 2,454 in Kolkata, Rs 2,306 in Mumbai, and Rs 2,507 in Chennai. The price of commercial LPG cylinders used in hotels and restaurants was raised earlier this month. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder increased by Rs 102.50 to Rs 2,355.50 on May 1. The price of commercial cylinders has reportedly risen by Rs 750 in the last year.

    The increase in LPG cylinder prices comes as consumer price index-based retail inflation reached 7.8 per cent in April, the highest level since the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government took power in May 2014. The increase is also attributed to increased geopolitical tensions and increased transportation costs due to a rise in fuel prices.

    Last Updated May 19, 2022, 10:55 AM IST
