Petrol and diesel fresh prices today, June 28: Check fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel price today: The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

The prices of petrol and diesel prices were constant on Wednesday (June 28) across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The rates of petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, will be announced at 6 am on the day. However, these prices vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

In Bihar, the petrol price has become cheaper by 42 paise and diesel by 39 paise. In Gujarat, there is a drop of 56 paise in the price of petrol and diesel. Petrol has come down by 29 paise and diesel by 26 paise in Himachal Pradesh.

Centre to release Tur dal from national buffer till imported stocks arrive; check details

The price of petrol and diesel has decreased by 24 paise in Punjab. On the other hand, petrol and diesel have become costlier by 36 paise in Uttar Pradesh. In West Bengal, the price of petrol has increased by 44 paise and that of diesel by 41 paise. Petrol-diesel has also become costlier in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Jammu-Kashmir.

Check city-wise Petrol and Diesel prices on June 28, 2023:

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 101.94

Diesel - Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol - Rs 96.20

Diesel - Rs 84.26

Manipur govt to invoke 'no work-no pay' rule soon for its employees who don't attend office; check details

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 102.86

Diesel - Rs 94.46

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 107.71

Diesel - Rs 96.52

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 96.56

Diesel - Rs 89.75

'Our ideology isn't vote bank politics': PM Modi tells BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh

Gurugram

Petrol - Rs 96.84

Diesel - Rs 89.72

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 106.31

Diesel - Rs 94.27

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.