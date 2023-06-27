Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Centre to release Tur dal from national buffer till imported stocks arrive; check details

    The implementation of stock limit order and status of stock disclosure on the portal are continuously monitored by the Department of Consumers Affairs and the State Governments.

    Centre to release Tur dal from national buffer till imported stocks arrive; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 4:10 PM IST

    In a bid to augment the availability of Tur Dal to consumers at affordable prices, the central government has decided to release Tur Dal from the nation buffer stocks till the imported stocks arrive in domestic market. According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution made an announcement in this regard and directed National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) to dispose of Tur through online auction.

    Announcing its decision, the ministry issued a statement and said, "The Government has decided to release Tur from the national buffer in a calibrated and targeted manner till imported stocks arrive in the Indian market."

    Manipur govt to invoke 'no work-no pay' rule soon for its employees who don't attend office; check details

    The Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution has directed National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) to dispose of Tur through online auction among eligible millers to augment the available stocks for milling into Tur Dal for the consumers," it said.

    "The quantities being auctioned and the frequency will be calibrated on the basis of the assessed impact of the disposal on the availability of Tur to consumers at affordable prices," it further said.

    It should be noted that the central government had on June 12, 2023, imposed stock limits on Tur and Urad by invoking the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 in order to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation and to improve affordability to the consumers.

    'Our ideology isn't vote bank politics': PM Modi tells BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh

    Under this order, stock limits have been prescribed for Tur and Urad until October 31, 2023, for all states and UTs.

    Stock limits applicable to each of the pulses individually are 200 MT for wholesalers; 5 MT for retailers; 5 MT at each retail outlet and 200 MT at depot for big chain retailers; last 3 months of production or 25 percent of annual installed capacity, whichever is higher, for the millers.

    In this regard, data on stocks held by various entities in warehouses of Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) and State Warehousing Corporations (SWCs), stocks pledged by market players with banks etc. have been crosschecked against the quantities declared on the stock disclosure portal.

     

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 4:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Tomato price hits century: Price surge due to short supply and high demand vkp

    Tomato price hits century: Price surge due to short supply and high demand

    Power cuts in Bengaluru on June 27 and 28; Check details here vkp

    Power cuts in Bengaluru on June 27 and 28; Check details here

    CAG to do special audit of alleged irregularities Arvind Kejriwal's bungalow reconstruction

    CAG to do special audit of Arvind Kejriwal’s bungalow 'reconstruction'

    Manipur govt to invoke 'no work-no pay' rule soon for its employees who don't attend office; check details AJR

    Manipur govt to invoke 'no work-no pay' rule soon for its employees who don't attend office; check details

    PM Modi strongly pitches for Uniform Civil Code; says Muslims being instigated and misled

    PM Modi strongly pitches for Uniform Civil Code; says Muslims being instigated and misled (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus Nord 3 OnePlus Nord CE 3 Buds 2r to launch on July 5 check details gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 & Buds 2r to launch on July 5

    Tomato price hits century: Price surge due to short supply and high demand vkp

    Tomato price hits century: Price surge due to short supply and high demand

    Ashes 2023: Labuschagne calls for improvement despite Australia's victory in Ashes opener osf

    Ashes 2023: Labuschagne calls for improvement despite Australia's victory in Ashes opener

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli opens up on how special 'home' World Cup will be for India (WATCH) snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli opens up on how special 'home' World Cup will be for India (WATCH)

    Power cuts in Bengaluru on June 27 and 28; Check details here vkp

    Power cuts in Bengaluru on June 27 and 28; Check details here

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon