Centre to release Tur dal from national buffer till imported stocks arrive; check details

The implementation of stock limit order and status of stock disclosure on the portal are continuously monitored by the Department of Consumers Affairs and the State Governments.

In a bid to augment the availability of Tur Dal to consumers at affordable prices, the central government has decided to release Tur Dal from the nation buffer stocks till the imported stocks arrive in domestic market. According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution made an announcement in this regard and directed National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) to dispose of Tur through online auction.

Announcing its decision, the ministry issued a statement and said, "The Government has decided to release Tur from the national buffer in a calibrated and targeted manner till imported stocks arrive in the Indian market."

Manipur govt to invoke 'no work-no pay' rule soon for its employees who don't attend office; check details

The Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution has directed National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) to dispose of Tur through online auction among eligible millers to augment the available stocks for milling into Tur Dal for the consumers," it said.

"The quantities being auctioned and the frequency will be calibrated on the basis of the assessed impact of the disposal on the availability of Tur to consumers at affordable prices," it further said.

It should be noted that the central government had on June 12, 2023, imposed stock limits on Tur and Urad by invoking the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 in order to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation and to improve affordability to the consumers.

'Our ideology isn't vote bank politics': PM Modi tells BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh

Under this order, stock limits have been prescribed for Tur and Urad until October 31, 2023, for all states and UTs.

Stock limits applicable to each of the pulses individually are 200 MT for wholesalers; 5 MT for retailers; 5 MT at each retail outlet and 200 MT at depot for big chain retailers; last 3 months of production or 25 percent of annual installed capacity, whichever is higher, for the millers.

In this regard, data on stocks held by various entities in warehouses of Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) and State Warehousing Corporations (SWCs), stocks pledged by market players with banks etc. have been crosschecked against the quantities declared on the stock disclosure portal.