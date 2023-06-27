Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Our ideology isn't vote bank politics': PM Modi tells BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh

    "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" campaign: The Prime Minister pointed out some parties only think about their own party and those who are close to them. "Some people live only for their party as they get a share of corruption and commission. They take the route of corruption and vote bank politics. But BJP's principles are different," PM Modi said.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 1:48 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 27) addressed over 3,000 BJP workers selected from across the country who have made effective contributions in empowering their booths under the party's "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" campaign. 

    The event was broadcasted live around the country and over 10 lakh BJP workers got the opportunity to directly connect with the Prime Minister. While interacting with thousands of booth level BJP workers during his visit in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi acknowledged, "the state has a big role in making BJP world's largest party".

    'MP plays big role in making BJP world's largest party': PM Modi tells party workers from Bhopal

    Responding to a question of a worker about the how they should connect with the people, PM Modi said, "We don't sit in air-conditioned offices and issue diktats; we brave harsh weather to be with people. Development of villages must for India to become a developed country. Take interest in people's lives not to win vote but to help them flourish."

    Earlier, PM Modi addressed the gathering and said, "I congratulate the people of Madhya Pradesh for getting two Vande Bharat Express trains today. The journey from Bhopal to Jabalpur will be faster and more comfortable now. Vande Bharat train will boost connectivity in the state."

    "When I was in the US and Egypt, I was informed about your (workers) efforts. As soon as I came back, I was happy to meet you," PM Modi said.

    Delhi Police arrest 5 for robbing delivery agent, associate at gunpoint in Pragati Maidan tunnel

    "BJP's biggest power is its workers...I thank JP Nadda for organising this event today through which I am able to virtually address around 10 lakh booth workers of the BJP virtually. No such virtual programme has ever taken place in the history of any political party," PM Modi further said.

    The Prime Minister pointed out some parties only think about their own party and those who are close to them. "Some people live only for their party as they get a share of corruption and commission. They take the route of corruption and vote bank politics. But BJP's principles are different," PM Modi said.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 1:48 PM IST
