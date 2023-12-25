Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paytm lays off 1,000 employees, aims to save 15% of staff costs: Report

    Paytm has fired 10 percent of its workforce to save costs. The company said this will help reduce staff costs by 10-15 percent.  Paytm is actively incorporating AI-led automation to replace certain roles.

    Paytm lays off 1000 employees aims to save 15 per cent of staff costs Report gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

    The parent company of Paytm, One 97 Communications, has made a major decision to streamline operations and cut labour expenses by 15% by terminating hundreds of workers. According to Economic Times, Paytm has laid off around 1,000 workers across a number of divisions.

    Approximately 10% of Paytm's staff has been touched by this strategy, which has been implemented over the previous several months and has affected areas including payments, loans, operations, and sales. The decision, which sprang from issues with performance, makes the company's objective of increasing profitability clear.

    Paytm declared earlier this month its intention to reduce the scale of its BNPL offering, Paytm Postpaid. The company expressed a cautious approach toward small-ticket loans in the future, emphasising a shift to concentrate on larger-sized personal loans and merchant loans.

    Also Read | 'Touchdown of a new Air India...' Country's first Airbus A350-900 welcomed at Delhi Airport

    Paytm is trying to find a fine balance between growth and cost reduction as it makes its way through these upheavals and positions itself for long-term viability in the fast-paced financial services industry. It is still unknown if the corporation paid severance benefits to workers who were let go or who would shortly be sacked. 

    Only a week ago, the premier payment company in the country announced plans to recruit over 50,000 individuals in sales. The objective is to onboard a greater number of merchants in smaller cities and towns as part of an overhaul of its array of money management products.

    Many companies in the new economy sector, which includes modern businesses using advanced technology, have let go of over 28,000 employees in the first three quarters of this year. This shows that these companies are facing financial difficulties because it's harder for them to get funding. Paytm, a big company in this sector, is also making changes that follow this trend. 

    Also Read | Top executive of Mitshi India's resignation letter on ruled sheet in the age of internet goes viral

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Touchdown of a new Air India Country's first Airbus A350-900 welcomed at Delhi Airport

    'Touchdown of a new Air India...' Country's first Airbus A350-900 welcomed at Delhi Airport

    Top executive of Mitshi India resignation letter on ruled sheet in the age of internet goes viral gcw

    Top executive of Mitshi India's resignation letter on ruled sheet in the age of internet goes viral

    Microsoft to end Windows 10 support will lead to 240 million PCs becoming waste Report gcw

    Microsoft to end Windows 10 support, will lead to 240 million PCs becoming waste: Report

    Profit booking, Covid sub-variant JN.1 concerns & more: Why Indian markets plunged in just 3 hours snt

    Profit booking, Covid sub-variant JN.1 concerns & more: Why Indian markets plunged in just 3 hours

    250 and counting... Tata Boeing Aerospace clocks milestone in AH-64 Apache attack helicopter fuselage delivery

    250 and counting... Tata Boeing Aerospace clocks milestone in AH-64 Apache attack helicopter fuselage delivery

    Recent Stories

    Kerala collects Rs 154 crore from Christmas liquor sale this year 2023 anr

    Kerala collects Rs 154 crore from Christmas liquor sale this year

    Christmas 2023: 7 must-watch movies on the life of Jesus Christ ATG

    Christmas 2023: 7 must-watch movies on the life of Jesus Christ

    Christmas 2023: Kiara-Sidharth to Kareena Kapoor Khan, here's how Bollywood celebrated the festival RKK

    Christmas 2023: Kiara-Sidharth to Kareena Kapoor Khan, here's how Bollywood celebrated the festival

    Trudeau is a pawn, a puppet of aristocratic elites Vivek Ramaswamy's candid take on Canadian PM (WATCH) snt

    'Trudeau is a pawn, a puppet of aristocratic elites': Vivek Ramaswamy's candid take on Canadian PM (WATCH)

    Ukraine celebrates Christmas on December 25 for first time in a snub to Russia gcw

    Ukraine celebrates Christmas on December 25 for first time in a snub to Russia

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon