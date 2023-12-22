Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Top executive of Mitshi India's resignation letter on ruled sheet in the age of internet goes viral

    A two-para handwritten resignation letter by the top executive of a company listed on the share market has gone viral on the internet.  The company also enclosed Patel's letter which was written on school notebook paper in its official statement.

    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    The internet has gone viral over a handwritten, two-paragraph resignation letter from a top executive of a firm that is listed on the stock exchange. On December 15, Rinku Patel, the Chief Financial Officer of Mitshi India, a paint producer, turned in a letter to his managing director.

    Written on a ruled sheet that resembled a page from a child's notebook, the letter marked a departure from the standard A4 size plain paper used for official reasons. In the era of communications, receiving a handwritten letter was unexpected as well.

    "With the respect, I hereby inform you that I will be resigning from the job of CFO with immediate effect due to my personal reasons. It was great pleasure and excellent experience working for you organization," read the letter.

    The letter was shared by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on its website on Thursday along with an intimidation from the Rs 19-crore company. According to Mitshi India Ltd's notification, "Rinku Niket Patel resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company due to personal reasons." It stated that it is currently hiring a new CFO and would notify the stock exchanges when the post is filled.

     

    Originally called Dera Paints and Chemicals Ltd, Mitshi India Limited was established in 1976, went public in July 1990, and held an initial public offering (IPO) in 1992. On the corporate website, it states that it has been listed on the BSE for 28 years. Bloomberg claims that Mitshi India is a paint manufacturer. In addition, it manufactures metal, paper, plastic, hardware, and vegetable items in bulk.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 1:55 PM IST
