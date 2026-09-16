Oman is promoting its ports and industrial zones as a gateway for Indian manufacturers to expand into the Middle East. A roadshow in New Delhi showcased investment opportunities, highlighting the new India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

Oman is positioning its ports and industrial zones as a gateway for Indian manufacturers and businesses seeking to expand into the Middle East and wider international markets, with a recent roadshow highlighting investment opportunities and the benefits of deeper India-Oman economic ties.

A Gateway for Indian Expansion

Ambassador of Oman to India Issa Saleh Abdullah Alshibani said the Embassy has been bringing stakeholders from Oman to India to promote the country and its growing commercial infrastructure. “Sohar and most of the ports of Oman are now becoming a great gateway for so much of Indian manufacturing expansion towards Oman, the Middle East and also the wider region,” Alshibani said.

His comments came at a roadshow organised in New Delhi to invite Indian businesses to explore opportunities in Oman’s ports, free zones and industrial areas.

Timely Engagement Post-CEPA

Hitender Mehta, Co-Chairman, National Council on SEZs and Industrial Zones, ASSOCHAM, said the engagement was timely following the implementation of the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) from June 1, 2026. “This roadshow is very timely and very useful. It gives the Indian investors an opportunity to understand Omani businesses, special economic zones, free zones and the kind of infrastructure they have developed, the kind of marketplace they offer to the Indian businesses,” Mehta said.

Exploring Opportunities and Partnerships

The two-day roadshow, held under the theme “Your Gateway to International Markets”, brought together Indian businesses, manufacturers and exporters to explore manufacturing, distribution and logistics opportunities through Oman.

The event included B2B discussions focused on specific investment opportunities, potential partnerships and ways for Indian companies to expand through Oman.

A Stable and Attractive Destination

Alshibani further said Oman was also seeking to demonstrate its stability and growing attractiveness as an investment destination. “What we are trying to show through the event is that there is stability in Oman, there is growth in terms of Foreign Direct Investments. Oman is becoming a very attractive destination for investors, not only to the Omani market but also to the wider region,” he said.

Spotlight on SOHAR Port and Freezone

The roadshow highlighted SOHAR Port and Freezone’s integrated port and freezone ecosystem, investment opportunities across industrial sectors and infrastructure supporting businesses operating from Oman.

SOHAR Port and Freezone has attracted more than USD 30 billion in total investments and handles over 72 million tonnes of cargo annually.

The latest engagement builds on earlier webinars with ASSOCHAM, with the focus now shifting towards specific investment discussions and potential partnerships for Indian businesses. (ANI)