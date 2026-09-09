Meta has launched Muse, its first personal AI agent. The system is designed to autonomously execute tasks like booking travel and sending emails for users 24/7 within a private, dedicated virtual environment called Muse Secure VM.

Meta introduced its first personal AI agent, Muse, a system built to execute tasks autonomously while operating within a private, dedicated virtual environment.

“Introducing Muse, the personal agent that understands your goals and works 24/7 to get things done for you,” said Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, on X. “A Sentinel agent separate from your Muse runs on your VM. Every action or piece of data that goes out to the network has to be approved by the Sentinel. The kernel enforces that and it knows when it needs to get your permission to proceed,” Zuckerberg added.

Security and Architecture

The new product functions within a dedicated virtual machine designated as Muse Secure VM, which houses both the agent and the individual user’s data to isolate system activities.

Meta announced that the platform allows users to interact either through a standalone application or directly through WhatsApp, eliminating operational complexity.

Underpinning the software is Muse Spark, described by the company as its most capable model built for agentic workflows.

How Muse Works for You

"Unlike other agents, Muse was built to work for billions of people worldwide, so there’s no learning curve," Meta said in a statement. "Anyone can use it out of the box, no technical experience required. It can handle tasks, like sending an email or booking travel, and it can take on big audacious goals."

The architecture allows the system to continue operating autonomously after an individual exits the application. Muse manages procedural steps, including opening web browsers, filling out online documentation, negotiating transactions, and monitoring pricing variations.

"Once a person shares a goal with Muse, it helps them develop a personalized plan and coordinate their time and resources, then advances the work on its own," the company said. "It can open a browser, fill out forms, and negotiate on their behalf."

You're in Control

“You're in control. You choose which apps and services Muse has access to and you can disconnect them at any time. For sensitive actions like purchases or sending emails, Muse checks with you first. Passwords live in the Secure Credential Storage so Muse can't read this information,” Zuckerberg highlighted.

Users retain direct permission controls, complete activity logs, and the ability to prevent their interactions from training Meta’s base intelligence systems.

Meta confirmed that Muse does not transfer private machine data or session transcripts to its corporate advertising units.

Secure Financial Transactions

For financial transactions, Muse integrates with Link built by Stripe, utilizing dynamic, single-use payment cards to obscure underlying account records across external websites. The tool includes buyer protections covering product loss, returns, and market price reductions, with upcoming integrations planned for Shop Pay and credential manager 1Password.

Rollout and Pricing

Meta plans to introduce an encrypted iteration called Muse Confidential VM later this year, where users hold exclusive cryptographic keys. The rollout begins in the United States across iOS, Android, and web clients, with future deployments scheduled for smart glasses.

“Muse is built to help deliver personal superintelligence to everyone over time, so we're making it free to use for up to 100M tokens per week. There are subscription plans for those use who use even more compute,” the Meta CEO said. (ANI)