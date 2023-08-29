'No more work from home, get back to office or else...' Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warns employees

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has taken a clear stand that if Amazon employees do not join back office and attend office for at least 3 days in a week then they could lose their jobs. Jassy in an official blog post said it is easier to learn, model, practice, and strengthen the company’s culture when employees are in the office together.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has taken a clear stand that if Amazon employees do not join back office and attend office for at least 3 days in a week then they could lose their jobs. This is not the first time that the Amazon CEO has told employees to get back to work.

Early in 2023, he had made a similar claim, but instead of going back to the "main hubs," workers had "protested," and a few had even quit their employment at Amazon. But, according to a reports, Jassy has made it obvious to Amazon staff members. “It’s not going to work out for you,” he said.

"If you can't disagree and commit... it's probably not going to work out for you at Amazon because we are going back to the office at least three days a week," Jassy added.

Jassy also mentioned that getting all employees back to office is like a “judgement call” and he does not like the fact that it is unfair for some employees to return to office while others refuse. "It's not right for all of our teammates to be there three days a week and for people to refuse to do so," the report stated.

CEO Andy had requested that they personally visit the workplace at least three days a week back in February 2023. When staff members spend the majority of their time in the office together and surrounded by coworkers, Jassy stated in an official blog post that it is simpler to learn, model, practise, and enhance the company's culture.

Speaking of employment, Amazon is apparently planning to add 20 lakh positions in India. Jassy stated this at their recent meeting in the US with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

