    100-year-old VISL steel factory in Bhadravati restarts production; MP shares video (WATCH)

    The historic Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Factory (VISL) in Karnataka, a symbol of pre-independence industrial progress, has resumed production. After facing challenges and closure, efforts from the Shimoga community and leaders led to its reopening. The factory's bar mill has been activated, marking a significant step in its revival, celebrated with a special ceremony.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 5:52 PM IST

    The Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Factory (VISL), known for its role in India's pre-independence industrial development and pride of Karnataka, has restarted production. The factory's bar mill has been successfully put back into operation, and a video of the renewed activity was shared by Member of Parliament BY Raghavendra.

    Established by the visionary Sir M Visvesvaraya during the rule of Rajarshi Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar in the Mysore state, the VISL Factory showcases the excellence of Karnataka and India in the Industrial Revolution. The factory recently faced challenges, despite transitioning to the jurisdiction of the Steel Authority of India Limited after independence, including financial issues that led to the closure of the factory.

    However, due to the efforts of the Shimoga community and political leaders, the VISL factory has made a return to operation. The reopening started with the activation of the bar mill, in a video shared by MP Raghavendra.

    It was set to open on August 10, but the inauguration of the Bar Mill and Primary Mill had been postponed due to technical glitches. Factory located in Bhadravati within the Shimoga district, the VISL factory has successfully restarted its operations. 

    Workers and officials celebrated the resumption of the factory through a Special Pooja ceremony. Recent arrivals of blooms from Sail, which were properly installed, played a crucial role in getting operations underway.

    MP shared video on Platform X (formerly Twitter)

    MP BY Raghavendra expressed his satisfaction, "The revival of VISL stands as a tribute to the dedication of the workforce. I am thankful and proud to have contributed to this effort. I am confident that this factory will reclaim its former glory shortly. I will continue supporting this cause on social media." Along with the statement, he also posted a video.

    Initially founded in 1923 as Mysore Iron Works, the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISL) in Bhadravati, Karnataka, operates under the Steel Authority of India Limited. The plant's contribution to alloy steel and iron production has earned Bhadravati recognition throughout India. 

    Established by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar and Sir M Visvesvaraya on January 18, 1923, the plant now operates as an eminent steel plant under the Steel Authority of India Limited.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2023, 5:52 PM IST
