The historic Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Factory (VISL) in Karnataka, a symbol of pre-independence industrial progress, has resumed production. After facing challenges and closure, efforts from the Shimoga community and leaders led to its reopening. The factory's bar mill has been activated, marking a significant step in its revival, celebrated with a special ceremony.

It was set to open on August 10, but the inauguration of the Bar Mill and Primary Mill had been postponed due to technical glitches. Factory located in Bhadravati within the Shimoga district, the VISL factory has successfully restarted its operations.

Workers and officials celebrated the resumption of the factory through a Special Pooja ceremony. Recent arrivals of blooms from Sail, which were properly installed, played a crucial role in getting operations underway.

MP BY Raghavendra expressed his satisfaction, "The revival of VISL stands as a tribute to the dedication of the workforce. I am thankful and proud to have contributed to this effort. I am confident that this factory will reclaim its former glory shortly. I will continue supporting this cause on social media." Along with the statement, he also posted a video.

Initially founded in 1923 as Mysore Iron Works, the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISL) in Bhadravati, Karnataka, operates under the Steel Authority of India Limited. The plant's contribution to alloy steel and iron production has earned Bhadravati recognition throughout India.

