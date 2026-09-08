Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has ruled out concerns over coal availability, stating India has 123 million tonnes in reserve, enough for 51 days. Despite minor monsoon disruptions, power companies are not facing any shortages, he confirmed.

India currently has around 123 million tonnes of coal reserves, sufficient to meet the country's requirements for about 51 days, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday, ruling out concerns over coal availability despite temporary disruptions in production due to monsoon rains.

No Shortage Despite Monsoon

Reddy said the rains had affected coal production for around 10 days, but the situation has since improved and power generation companies are not facing any shortage. “Monsoon rains caused some minor disruptions in coal production, which lasted for about 10 days; however, there is no problem now. We hold a coal reserve of approximately 123 million tonnes, sufficient to meet the country's needs for 51 days,” Reddy told reporters in Delhi.

He added that the availability of coal was adequate to meet the requirements of power producers. “Consequently, major power generation companies and their plants are facing no difficulties in electricity production,” the minister said.

Power Companies' Stocks

According to Reddy, power companies themselves currently have coal stocks sufficient for around 23 days. “Power companies currently have coal stocks sufficient for about 23 days. We are continuously monitoring the situation throughout the day,” he said.

Production Ramps Up

The minister said coal production has also picked up significantly as rainfall has eased over the past few days, reducing concerns over supplies. “With the rainfall subsiding over the last two or three days, production has increased significantly; therefore, there is no cause for concern in the country,” Reddy said.

He added that the government was ensuring supplies to areas where coal was required. “We are supplying coal wherever it is needed,” he said.

The remarks come amid concerns over the impact of the monsoon on coal mining and transportation, with heavy rainfall typically affecting production at mines during the season. (ANI)