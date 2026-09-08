Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav (BVM) 2026, organised by CAIT and ITPO in New Delhi, generated over Rs 5,000 crore in business commitments and 50,000 leads, hosting 1.75 lakh visitors and over 650 exhibitors from August 12-15.

Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav (BVM) 2026, held from August 12-15 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, saw over Rs 5,000 crore in business commitments and generated more than 50,000 business leads.

Organised as a joint initiative of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), BVM 2026 emerged as a significant national platform for advancing Indian enterprise, market access, investment and business partnerships.

The four-day event saw more than 1.75 lakh business delegates and visitors, over 650 exhibitors and partners and representation from more than 1,000 business associations.

Participation came from over 25 states and Union Territories and more than 100 cities and towns. The event also saw over 500 international delegates, NRIs and High Commissioners, including representation from more than 40 countries.

Focus on Women Entrepreneurs and MSMEs

BVM 2026 also hosted more than 45 seminars across sectors and MSME support areas, while over 120 women exhibitors participated along with 10 women-focused seminars under the Naari Vandan initiative.

Within this platform, the Women’s Collective Forum (WCF), in collaboration with the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI), enabled the participation of 20 women entrepreneurs and Self-Help Groups through SPARK - The 100K Collective.

CAIT, in a Letter of Support and Appreciation dated September 8, acknowledged WCF's contribution towards supporting and promoting women entrepreneurs during the Bharat Vyapar Mahotsav 2026.

“WCF, through SPARK – The 100K Collective, an initiative under the guidance of Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, aims to empower 1 lakh women entrepreneurs across the country by strengthening women-led enterprises through entrepreneurship development, market access, business visibility, institutional linkages and participation in the wider economic ecosystem,” CAIT said.

CAIT Applauds WCF's Contribution

CAIT said WCF, in collaboration with SGCCI, brought together 20 women entrepreneurs and Self-Help Groups to participate in the event.

“WCF extended meaningful support towards facilitating their participation and visibility, helping them access a larger marketplace and engage with opportunities to expand and strengthen their businesses,” it said.

“CAIT recognises the importance of such collaborations in advancing women's participation in trade, commerce and entrepreneurship. We appreciate the efforts undertaken by the Women's Collective Forum and SPARK – The 100K Collective, and value their contribution towards strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem for women,” CAIT said.

“We look forward to continued collaboration and initiatives that support the growth, visibility and economic empowerment of women entrepreneurs across India,” CAIT National President B C Bhartia said. (ANI)