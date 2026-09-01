KOCCA India Director Young Soo Kim stated that Korean and Indian AVGC firms are exploring co-production opportunities. The K-Content BizWeek in Delhi has gathered 20 Korean and 73 Indian companies to foster business relationships and collaboration.

Korean and Indian AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics) companies are set to explore co-production and other business opportunities as both countries seek to deepen ties in the entertainment industry, KOCCA India Director Young Soo Kim said.

K-Content BizWeek: Fostering Collaboration

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Korea-India K-Content BizWeek 2026 in Delhi, Kim said the event has brought together 20 Korean and 73 Indian AVGC companies to create opportunities for business exchanges between the two countries. "This time, we have invited 20 Korean AVGC companies and also 73 Indian AVGC companies," Kim said, adding that the event includes an IP pitching programme, conferences, forums and one-to-one consultation meetings.

He said the companies would be able to explore potential business opportunities, including co-production and other forms of collaboration. "I believe the Indian AVGC industry is very strong and also has lots of potential. That's why we intend to mix together between two countries," Kim said.

Bridging the Gap Between Korean and Indian Firms

Kim said the initiative comes as the Indian market remains an emerging market and Korean AVGC companies are increasingly interested in working with Indian companies. "Many Korean AVGC companies are interested in working with Indian companies," he said, adding that there is currently limited information and communication between businesses in the two countries.

He said the K-Content BizWeek is intended to create more opportunities for companies to communicate, develop business relationships and explore potential partnerships.

India's Growing AVGC Prowess

Kim also pointed to the strengthening capabilities of India's AVGC industry, particularly in technology and manpower, as an opportunity for greater cooperation. "In the Indian AVGC market, technology and manpower is very stronger than before. So I believe the work between two countries is a very good chance and good opportunity for them," he said.

On broader entertainment industry ties, Kim said Korean dramas have become more popular in India, while India's AVGC market and capabilities have also strengthened. "I believe that there is a very good opportunity for both sides," he said.

The K-Content BizWeek is therefore expected to provide a platform for companies from both countries to identify potential areas of cooperation and build business connections in the AVGC sector.