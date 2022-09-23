Meet Neha Narkhede, youngest 'self-made' woman in India rich list; know her net worth, other details

Neha Narkhede, the co-founder of Confluent, a streaming data technology company, featured in the recently published IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, as the youngest self-made woman entrepreneur. Know all about her net worth and other details.

Pune-born Neha Narkhede, the co-founder of streaming data technology company Confluent, has made it to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022. The 37-year-old Indian-American lady has been dubbed the list's youngest self-made woman entrepreneur.

Narkhede attended the Georgia Institute of Technology to study computer science after growing up in Pune, Maharashtra. She is not just a co-founder of Confluent but also of the open-source messaging technology Apache Kafka. She now works for a number of technological firms as an investor and advisor.

Neha Narkhede has an estimated net worth of Rs 4,700 crore and is ranked 336 on the Hurun India Rich List.

She worked for LinkedIn and Oracle where she was a member of a team that created the Apache Kafka software before launching her own business. The programme enables LinkedIn to provide consumers a customised experience. According to Forbes, the businesswoman and her team then chose to employ the technology in other companies and formed Confluent in 2014.

Around 15 years after arriving in the US, Narkhede attended Georgia Tech and earned a master's degree in technology. The University of Pune is where she obtained her Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree.

The businesswoman was included at number 57 on Forbes' list of America's Richest Self-Made Women in 2022. In 2018, Forbes recognised Neha Narkhede as one of the Top 50 Women in the World of Technology. As per Hurun India, a total of 1,103 individuals have featured in the list with a wealth of ₹ 1,000 crore. This year has witnessed an increase of 96 in the number of rich individuals as compared to the last year.

She is currently based in Palo Alto, California. As per her LinkedIn profile, she has been, since March 2020, working as an independent tech entrepreneur, investor and advisor.

