Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet Neha Narkhede, youngest 'self-made' woman in India rich list; know her net worth, other details

    Neha Narkhede, the co-founder of Confluent, a streaming data technology company, featured in the recently published IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, as the youngest self-made woman entrepreneur. Know all about her net worth and other details.

    Meet Neha Narkhede youngest self made woman in India rich list know her net worth other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

    Pune-born Neha Narkhede, the co-founder of streaming data technology company Confluent, has made it to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022. The 37-year-old Indian-American lady has been dubbed the list's youngest self-made woman entrepreneur.

    Narkhede attended the Georgia Institute of Technology to study computer science after growing up in Pune, Maharashtra. She is not just a co-founder of Confluent but also of the open-source messaging technology Apache Kafka. She now works for a number of technological firms as an investor and advisor.

    Neha Narkhede has an estimated net worth of Rs 4,700 crore and is ranked 336 on the Hurun India Rich List.

    Also Read | Meesho announces 11-day break for employees to prioritise mental health

    She worked for LinkedIn and Oracle where she was a member of a team that created the Apache Kafka software before launching her own business. The programme enables LinkedIn to provide consumers a customised experience. According to Forbes, the businesswoman and her team then chose to employ the technology in other companies and formed Confluent in 2014.

    Around 15 years after arriving in the US, Narkhede attended Georgia Tech and earned a master's degree in technology. The University of Pune is where she obtained her Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree.

    Also Read | AirAsia offering 5 million free seats till Sept 25; know how to avail it, routes, other details

    The businesswoman was included at number 57 on Forbes' list of America's Richest Self-Made Women in 2022. In 2018, Forbes recognised Neha Narkhede as one of the Top 50 Women in the World of Technology. As per Hurun India, a total of 1,103 individuals have featured in the list with a wealth of ₹ 1,000 crore. This year has witnessed an increase of 96 in the number of rich individuals as compared to the last year.

    She is currently based in Palo Alto, California. As per her LinkedIn profile, she has been, since March 2020, working as an independent tech entrepreneur, investor and advisor.

    Also Read | Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, wife Priscilla Chan expecting their 3rd child; Know their love story

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2022, 11:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bank holidays in October 2022: Banks across India to remain closed for 21 days; know entire list here - adt

    Bank holidays in October 2022: Banks across India to remain closed for 21 days; know entire list here

    Tata Steel to merge with six subsidiary companies

    Tata Steel to merge with six subsidiary companies

    Meesho announces 11 day break for employees to prioritise mental health details here gcw

    Meesho announces 11-day break for employees to prioritise mental health

    Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg wife Priscilla Chan expecting their 3rd child Know their love story gcw

    Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, wife Priscilla Chan expecting their 3rd child; Know their love story

    Rupee falls 42 paise to all-time low of 80.38 against US dollar

    Rupee falls 42 paise to all-time low of 80.38 against US dollar

    Recent Stories

    Brahmastra Part One Shiva Ayan Mukerji REVEALS how much Ranbir Kapoor charged for the film drb

    Brahmastra Part One: Shiva: Ayan Mukerji REVEALS how much Ranbir Kapoor charged for the film

    Bank holidays in October 2022: Banks across India to remain closed for 21 days; know entire list here - adt

    Bank holidays in October 2022: Banks across India to remain closed for 21 days; know entire list here

    PFI bandh in Kerala turns violent; KSRTC buses, cars pelted with stones, over 100 arrested

    PFI bandh in Kerala turns violent; KSRTC buses, cars pelted with stones, over 100 arrested

    I will contest says Ashok Gehlot officially joins race for new Congress president gcw

    'I will contest...' Ashok Gehlot officially joins race for new Congress president, no Gandhi in running

    Saudi Arabia aims to launch its 1st woman to space as soon as 2023 gcw

    Saudi Arabia aims to launch its 1st woman to space as soon as 2023

    Recent Videos

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon