Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, wife Priscilla Chan expecting their 3rd child; Know their love story

    Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan announced that they are soon going to welcome a new companion into their hearts and home. While uploading the photo online, Zuckerberg was all about love as he revealed the gender of his soon-to-be-born child.
     

    Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg wife Priscilla Chan expecting their 3rd child Know their love story gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

    Mark Zuckerberg shared some wonderful news on social media, which made the internet quite happy. The co-founder of Facebook is prepared to become a parent for a third time. Along with his wife Priscilla Chan, Zuckerberg included a gorgeous snapshot in the most recent post. The expecting mother, who was dressed in a black sweatshirt, smiled when the camera recorded her. In the meantime, Zuckerberg, who was spotted relaxing with Chan while wearing a cosy sweatshirt, was unable to contain his wide smile.

    Priscilla Chan and Zuckerberg announced that they would soon be welcoming a new friend into their hearts and home. Zuckerberg was all about love as he disclosed the gender of his unborn kid while posting the photo online. The Zuckerberg family will welcome a little girl in 2019. Lots of love, the CEO of Meta wrote. I'm excited to announce that Max and August will get a new baby sister in 2019! View the announcement posted below:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

     

    Also Read | Mark Zuckerberg loses $71 billion in 12 months after entering metaverse

    The romance between Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan began while they were both students at Harvard. At a fraternity party during Zuckerberg's sophomore year, the two met and hit it off right away. The couple began dating in 2003 but it was until 2010 that Chan moved into Zuckerberg’s rented house in Palo Alto, California. She was a medical student at the time.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

    In May 2012, Chan's medical school graduation month, the pair eventually got married after spending the previous two years living together. Maxima Chan Zuckerberg, who was born in 2015 and goes by the Chinese name Chen Mingyu, was the couple's first child. At that time, Zuckerberg spoke candidly about Chan's pregnancy struggles. Sadly, she had three miscarriages before receiving their first baby. 

    Also Read | AirAsia offering 5 million free seats till Sept 25; know how to avail it, routes, other details

    Their second daughter was born in August 2017. The Zuckerberg family also owns a Puli dog namely Beast.

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2022, 12:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Putin threat One way ticket out of Russia sold out price skyrocketed Flightradar Watch gcw

    After Putin's threat, one-way ticket out of Russia sold out, price skyrocketed | Watch

    Let women decide Sadhguru on anti-Hijab protests by Iranian women

    'Let women decide...' Sadhguru on anti-Hijab protests by Iranian women

    West has crossed the line Vladimir Putin goes ballistic over Ukraine

    'West has crossed the line...' Vladimir Putin goes ballistic over Ukraine

    Buildup and nuclear threat: Has Russian President Putin's downfall begun? Ukraine and the world reacts snt

    Buildup and nuclear threat: Has Russian President Putin's downfall begun? Ukraine and the world reacts

    Narendra Modi was right French President cites Indian PM advice to Putin over war in Ukraine at UNGA

    'Narendra Modi was right...' French President cites Indian PM's advice to Putin over war in Ukraine

    Recent Stories

    Congress president election: Party issues notification; poll verdict on October 19

    Congress president election: Party issues notification; poll verdict on October 19

    Finding a place in the Indian team is challenging - Sanju Samson-ayh

    'Finding a place in the Indian team is challenging' - Sanju Samson

    SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 1600 vacancies; know eligibility, age limit, other details here - adt

    SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 1600 vacancies; know eligibility, age limit, other details here

    Prabhas Kriti Sanon to Ananya Pandey Aditya Roy Kapur Are these Bollywood couples dating secretly sur

    Prabhas, Kriti Sanon to Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur: Are these Bollywood couples dating secretly?

    IRCTC hack You can transfer your confirmed train tickets to another person Here is how to do it gcw

    IRCTC hack: You can transfer your confirmed train tickets to another person; Here's how to do it

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon