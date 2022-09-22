Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, wife Priscilla Chan expecting their 3rd child; Know their love story

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan announced that they are soon going to welcome a new companion into their hearts and home. While uploading the photo online, Zuckerberg was all about love as he revealed the gender of his soon-to-be-born child.

Mark Zuckerberg shared some wonderful news on social media, which made the internet quite happy. The co-founder of Facebook is prepared to become a parent for a third time. Along with his wife Priscilla Chan, Zuckerberg included a gorgeous snapshot in the most recent post. The expecting mother, who was dressed in a black sweatshirt, smiled when the camera recorded her. In the meantime, Zuckerberg, who was spotted relaxing with Chan while wearing a cosy sweatshirt, was unable to contain his wide smile.

Priscilla Chan and Zuckerberg announced that they would soon be welcoming a new friend into their hearts and home. Zuckerberg was all about love as he disclosed the gender of his unborn kid while posting the photo online. The Zuckerberg family will welcome a little girl in 2019. Lots of love, the CEO of Meta wrote. I'm excited to announce that Max and August will get a new baby sister in 2019! View the announcement posted below:

The romance between Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan began while they were both students at Harvard. At a fraternity party during Zuckerberg's sophomore year, the two met and hit it off right away. The couple began dating in 2003 but it was until 2010 that Chan moved into Zuckerberg’s rented house in Palo Alto, California. She was a medical student at the time.

In May 2012, Chan's medical school graduation month, the pair eventually got married after spending the previous two years living together. Maxima Chan Zuckerberg, who was born in 2015 and goes by the Chinese name Chen Mingyu, was the couple's first child. At that time, Zuckerberg spoke candidly about Chan's pregnancy struggles. Sadly, she had three miscarriages before receiving their first baby.

Their second daughter was born in August 2017. The Zuckerberg family also owns a Puli dog namely Beast.