    AirAsia offering 5 million free seats till Sept 25; know how to avail it, routes, other details

    AirAsia is celebrating its rapid comeback as all airlines are flying sky high once again. 5 million free* seats went on sale on September 19, the carrier mentioned on its website. AirAsia is Asia’s low fare leader, enabling everyone to fly.

    First Published Sep 20, 2022, 1:33 PM IST

    AirAsia is reportedly offering 5 million free seats which went on sale from September 19 to celebrate its comeback. Customers have till September 25 to purchase tickets with discounts. According to the report, the offers are valid for travel that takes place between January 1 and October 28, 2023. The promotion is available on the airline's website and mobile apps. To access it, use the "Flights" icon on the app or website.

    The promotion is open to tourists from a variety of ASEAN countries, including Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam. The sale offer is available on many popular domestic and international destinations across Asean, including flying direct from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Krabi and Phuket, as well as flying direct from Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Chiang Mai, Sakon Nakorn, Nakorn Srithammarat, Krabi, Phuket, Nha Trang, Luang Prabang, Mandalay, Phnom Penh, Penang, and many more.

    "We would like to express our gratitude to our devoted customers who have supported us through thick and thin with the largest-ever FREE seats* campaign. In addition to resuming many of our beloved routes, AirAsia is also providing brand-new, exciting routes for better value and choice," according to Karen Chan, group chief commercial officer of AirAsia.

    Chan said this extra special sale was also put together to celebrate our 21st birthday and the gradual reopening of borders worldwide and with all of that. He said, "We encourage everyone to take advantage of our Big sale and commitment to always make air travel accessible to everyone. As always we expect the best value fares will be snapped up fast which is why we urge value seekers to get in quick." 

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2022, 1:33 PM IST
