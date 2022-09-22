Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meesho announces 11-day break for employees to prioritise mental health

    Meesho has planned an 11-day company-wide holiday from October 22 to November 1 this year to support the workforce in recharging their mental health. Called Reset and Recharge, this industry-first initiative will allow Meesho employees to 'completely unplug from work and prioritise their mental well-being' after the busy festive sale period.

    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

    Homegrown social commerce platform Meesho, in yet another innovative step for its employees, has planned an 11-day company-wide holiday from October 22 to November 1 this year to support the workforce in recharging their mental health. This ground-breaking project, called Reset and Recharge, would enable Meesho staff to “completely unplug from work and prioritise their mental well-being" after the busy festive sale period.

    Meesho announced the change for the second year in a row, claiming that it is evidence of its "ongoing dedication to creating a people-centric environment, one that really cares after its workers – our greatest asset." 

    Reset and Recharge claimed in a statement published on Wednesday that it would pave the way for other businesses to adopt comparable employee-first policies at a time when burnout and anxiety have become major problems for today's workforce.

    "To create a great business culture, it is necessary to emphasise the importance of work-life balance, rest, and rejuvenation for employees. We're pushing the boundaries and redefining traditional workplace standards with Reset and Recharge," said Ashish Kumar Singh, Meesho's chief human resources officer.

    A boundaryless workplace paradigm, indefinite wellness leave, 30-week gender-neutral parental leave, and 30-day gender reassignment leave are just a few of the innovative ideas Meesho has been at the forefront of. The company's concerted efforts to create a dynamic workplace founded on the foundations of employee flexibility and empowerment are amplified by the Reset and Recharge policy.

    Meesho unveiled a groundbreaking Boundaryless Workplace Model in February. With the help of this strategy, the company has offered its workers the freedom to work from any location, including their homes or offices. Meesho has equipped its workers with real-time and virtual communication tools to provide a smooth employee experience.

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2022, 12:35 PM IST
