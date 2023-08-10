Meet Jyothi, who is taking on fast food culture with her jowar rotis

Amid concerns over unhealthy junk food and harmful insecticides, culinary champion Jyothi's startup offers nourishing jowar rotis made using solar-powered machines, earning her 25,000 per month and inspiring women toward sustainable cooking in Karnataka's Dharwad district.

Health experts have often expressed concerns about the widespread consumption of unhealthy junk food, leading to numerous health issues. The excessive use of harmful insecticides in conventional food production is exacerbating the problem. The younger generation's inclination towards fast food, readily available on the streets, often results in health complications.

Amidst this scenario emerges Jyothi, a culinary champion who has taken it upon herself to provide nourishing meals prepared in her own kitchen. In an era where traditional cooking skills have waned due to changing work cultures, Jyothi's dedication shines as she prepares and serves wholesome food.



One of the challenges is that many women of the current generation are not acquainted with making nutritious jowar roti. The surge in fast-food culture has gradually eroded the cooking skills of women, contributing to the popularity of unhealthy alternatives.

Contradictory to the current fast food generation, Jyothi has begun her own startup, through the help of the government’s loan scheme for startups and became successful. She is from Mummigatti village of Dharwad district in Karnataka.

400 jowar rotis per day using a machine

Jyothi’s husband works in a private company and she used to be a housewife earlier. Later, she got thought of starting her own business and not wasting time at home. She bought a roti-making machine worth lakhs. The machine works on solar energy and currently makes around 400 rotis per day, and she has been distributing these rotis to hotels, restaurants and canteens.



25,000 per month Income

Through the help of roti-making machine, she has been making over 25,000 per month, by being seated at home. Along with rotis, she also makes Happala and Sandige, and has joined hands with her husband to share the financial burden. She has been an inspiration to the women around her, and set an example among the villagers.

The current businesses require more electricity, but Jyothi has turned towards a sustainable future, by choosing to go the solar way. She has converted all the equipment in her house to run on solar energy. Through her leadership quality and sustainable thinking, she has been earning amount as well as inspiring the women around her.