Achiever: The inspiring story of Srivatsa, who gave up his Bengaluru job to take up sericulture

Srivatsa Nagabhushan, from Koratagere, Karnataka, brought a digital revolution to sericulture. Transitioning from a job in Bengaluru, he combined IoT and an app, SWEBV SENSE, to aid silkworm farming, impacting over 35 locations. His innovation, Ruham Innovation, merges technology and tradition, empowering farmers and creating opportunities.

Srivatsa Nagabhushan, a remarkable man from Koratagere town in Karnataka's Tumkur district, has brought a digital revolution to sericulture or silk production. He dreamt big and worked hard enough to pursue his dreams.

Srivatsa grew up in a farming family, but he wanted to do something different. Even though he secured a job in Bengaluru like many others, he didn't feel satisfied enough. He realized that he wanted to work in the agricultural sector and decided to create something new and helpful.

In 2018, he started exploring the world of sericulture and how technology could make it better. He used something called the Internet of Things (IoT) to create a system that could automate parts of sericulture. This helped him to connect traditional farming methods to technology.

With guidance from Dr YK Balakrishnappa, Deputy Director of Silk Department in Tumkur, Srivatsa learnt a lot about sericulture. He understood the problems of the sericulture farmers and engaged in discussions with them about possible solutions. He also recognised that the changing climate had made the farmers harder to grow silk.

He thought of a smart solution through technological innovation and developed an app called SWEBV SENSE in 2019. This app allowed farmers to check and control the conditions where they were growing silkworms. This was super important for a 30-day period when the silkworms needed special care. SWEBV SENSE made this process easier and protected the silkworms from getting sick.

Now, more than 35 places where silkworms are bred and silk eggs are produced use Srivatsa's app. He also created software for 55 government centres. This helped even more farmers to take care of their crops through affordable costs.

Srivatsa's creation, Ruham Innovation, is more than just a technological innovation. It is changing the farmers’ lives and helping them gain more knowledge about technology. It has helped people to get jobs directly and indirectly. Siddaganga Technical University's Incubation Centre also helped him along the way.



He thinks his journey is yet to be complete, and wants to make a website that has all the info silk farmers need. This will make their work easier by mixing traditional knowledge with technology.

Srivatsa's story is inspiring to the youth. Coming from a small background but still making a huge difference in sericulture. His hard work and smart ideas are helping farmers and showing that dreams can come true.