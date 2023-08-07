Independence Day 2023: Story of millet company run by women, praised by PM Modi

Hulsoor Mahila Kisan Millets Producer Company Limited (HMKMPCL), run by a team of four youngsters, is praised by PM Modi for promoting millet crops and producing 22 food items from various cereals. Foreign officials and farmers visit the company, and it has 300 women shareholders, led by President Ambika Gireesh.

People of the current generation often suffer from various diseases and to contain them, fertilised food is the best option. Cereals serve as the best food for all kinds of diseases and disorders. The central and state government support millet crops and the various dishes from the millet are famed by food enthusiasts.

A team of 4 youngsters started Hulsoor Mahila Kisan Millets Producer Company Limited (HMKMPCL). It was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat several times. The company has a presence in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Basavakalyan and Bidar.



Recognition from PM Modi

PM Modi has praised this company several times in his Mann Ki Baat program and also acknowledged their business. Due to this recognition, several representatives from foreign countries have visited their company and have brought their products.

They produce cereals like millet, maize, areca, same, sajje, Navane, urulu, bargu, and 9 other cereals and they prepare 22 types of food items from these cereals. The prominent foods of these cereals are ragi millet, areca upma, ragi powder, maize flour, sajje flour is manufactured and sold under their own brand name. Maize flour and sajje flour is manufactured and sold under their own brand.

Foreign officials and farmers visit

These millets have gained popularity among foreign officials too, with farmers and officials from different countries visiting the centre. An international training programme on the difficulties and challenges faced in promoting Farmer Productivity Organization was recently held.

Nigeria, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, Nepal, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Tanzania, Uzbekistan, Mozambique, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Ghana, Ethiopia, South Africa and Zambia and 27 international representatives including management board, researchers, senior officials visited the company and took part at the training.

Snacks prepared

Safflower seeds are processed into healthy oil, packed and supplied to consumers. Ragi laddu, Navane rice dishes, haraka akki halwa, multi-grain laddu, multi-grain savoury (namkeen), udalu karjikai sweet, flax seed laddu, navne rice chakli, corn khadak roti, sajje khadak roti, millet khadak roti, millet nutritious food and millet tea are manufactured and marketed.

The company has 300 women shareholders. 63 are small-scale farmers, 50 are female farmers and the crops produced are imported from the farmers. Company president Ambika Gireesh has been managing the company very well and leading it towards success.