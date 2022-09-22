Wipro fires 300 employees found moonlighting with rival company

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji said the company had found 300 of its employees worked with one of its competitors at the same time, and added that action was taken in such cases by terminating their services.

Wipro chairperson Rishad Premji said that the company had found 300 people to be moonlighting and working for competitors in the last few months, and iterated that there was no place for such people in Wipro. He claimed that the corporation had fired those workers. The CEO of the multinational IT company faced criticism previously for equating moonlighting with "cheating," but he later declared that he would stand by his views on the matter.

“If you actually look at the definition of Moonlighting, it is having a second job secretively…I’m all about transparency. As a part of transparency, individuals in organisations can have very candid conversations,” he said.

Premji said that action was taken against those who were moonlighting, and the said employees were terminated for “act of integrity violation". Premji added, calling it a "complete violation of integrity in its deepest form" that "there are people working for Wipro today who are directly working for one of our competitors, and we have actually uncovered 300 people in the last three months who are doing just that."

Working a second job while remaining dedicated to one's primary job is known as moonlighting. Transparency, according to Premji, was essential, and one may work on projects or other employment over the weekend or participate in a band.

“There is no space for someone to work for Wipro and competitor XYZ and they would feel exactly the same way if they were to discover the same situation," the Wipro boss further said.

Premji emphasised that individuals who desire to work for a rival company had no place at Wipro, and he added that if the rival learned that someone was moonlighting, they could feel the same way.

In a message sent to its workers last week, Infosys emphasised that dual employment or "moonlighting" is not allowed and warned that any breach of contract conditions will result in disciplinary action "which might possibly lead to termination of employment."

Sandip Patel, the managing director of IBM for India and South Asia, had made the argument that when new workers sign on with the business, they promise to work solely for IBM.