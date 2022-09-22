Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wipro fires 300 employees found moonlighting with rival company

    Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji said the company had found 300 of its employees worked with one of its competitors at the same time, and added that action was taken in such cases by terminating their services.

    Wipro fires 300 employees found moonlighting with rival company gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 9:23 AM IST

    Wipro chairperson Rishad Premji said that the company had found 300 people to be moonlighting and working for competitors in the last few months, and iterated that there was no place for such people in Wipro. He claimed that the corporation had fired those workers. The CEO of the multinational IT company faced criticism previously for equating moonlighting with "cheating," but he later declared that  he would stand by his views on the matter.

    “If you actually look at the definition of Moonlighting, it is having a second job secretively…I’m all about transparency. As a part of transparency, individuals in organisations can have very candid conversations,” he said.

    Premji said that action was taken against those who were moonlighting, and the said employees were terminated for “act of integrity violation".  Premji added, calling it a "complete violation of integrity in its deepest form" that "there are people working for Wipro today who are directly working for one of our competitors, and we have actually uncovered 300 people in the last three months who are doing just that."

    Also Read | AirAsia offering 5 million free seats till Sept 25; know how to avail it, routes, other details

    Working a second job while remaining dedicated to one's primary job is known as moonlighting. Transparency, according to Premji, was essential, and one may work on projects or other employment over the weekend or participate in a band.

    “There is no space for someone to work for Wipro and competitor XYZ and they would feel exactly the same way if they were to discover the same situation," the Wipro boss further said.

    Premji emphasised that individuals who desire to work for a rival company had no place at Wipro, and he added that if the rival learned that someone was moonlighting, they could feel the same way.

    Also Read | Mark Zuckerberg loses $71 billion in 12 months after entering metaverse

    In a message sent to its workers last week, Infosys emphasised that dual employment or "moonlighting" is not allowed and warned that any breach of contract conditions will result in disciplinary action "which might possibly lead to termination of employment."

    Sandip Patel, the managing director of IBM for India and South Asia, had made the argument that when new workers sign on with the business, they promise to work solely for IBM.

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2022, 9:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Union Bank of India launches Rupay Credit Card on UPI and UPI Lite; check details - adt

    Union Bank of India launches Rupay Credit Card on UPI and UPI Lite; check details

    Mark Zuckerberg loses USD 71 billion in 12 months after entering metaverse gcw

    Mark Zuckerberg loses $71 billion in 12 months after entering metaverse

    Mr Health Buddy - Ensuring Quality Health Care-vpn

    Mr Health Buddy - Ensuring Quality Health Care

    AirAsia offering 5 million free seats till Sept 25 know how to avail it routes other details gcw

    AirAsia offering 5 million free seats till Sept 25; know how to avail it, routes, other details

    Who is Karan Adani 35 year old Gautam Adani's elder son to head ACC gcw

    Who is Karan Adani, 35-year-old Gautam Adani's elder son to head ACC?

    Recent Stories

    football Ashutosh Mehta of ATK Mohun Bagan fails dope test; banned for 2 years-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Ashutosh Mehta of ATK Mohun Bagan fails dope test; banned for 2 years

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to get married for second time? Here's what we know RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to get married for second time? Here's what we know

    Major crackdown on PFI NIA raids multiple places Over 100 held across 10 states gcw

    Major crackdown on PFI: NIA raids multiple places; Over 100 held across 10 states

    Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curves in bodycon dress with SEXY plunging neckline; gets massively trolled RBA

    Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curves in bodycon dress with SEXY plunging neckline; gets massively trolled

    Gauri Khan talks about son Aryan Khan's arrest; Shah Rukh Khan's wife breaks silence at Koffee With Karan 7 RBA

    Gauri Khan talks about son Aryan Khan's arrest; Shah Rukh Khan's wife breaks silence at Koffee With Karan 7

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon