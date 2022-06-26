Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Life insurance: Know most common errors people make

    Life insurance is one of an investor's arsenal's most important but underutilised financial tools. 

    Life insurance: Know most common errors people make - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi Railway Station, First Published Jun 26, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

    The investment journey can be intimidating for beginners; however, this can lead to mistakes that could have been avoided. Along with investing, life insurance is one of the most sought-after plans, as almost every taxpaying individual will invest their money and purchase life insurance.

    Life insurance is one of the most important but underutilised financial tools in an investor's arsenal. With the growing awareness of the importance of life insurance, an increasing number of people are purchasing it; however, they make numerous critical errors. Here are some of the most common.

    Not purchasing it early
    People in good health believe that they don't need insurance because nothing is wrong with them right now. However, they avoid the fact that term insurance premiums are low at younger ages and locked in. When a person purchases at a later age, the premium amount increases significantly.

    Too many policies
    Many people purchase numerous policies, but this does not always imply that they are adequately protected. Life insurance is more than just a death benefit that will provide for their family in the event of their death. The sum that the policyholder requires is the sum of their future financial goals and existing liabilities.

    Insurance in the child's name
    Purchasing an insurance policy in the child's name is a very common mistake made by grandparents (or grandchild). Remember that life insurance is a financial tool that can protect a family from losing future income or existing liabilities.

    The insurance term is shorter than the liability term
    People tend to buy insurance with a shorter term than its liability to reduce premiums. Life insurance should ideally cover risks encountered during the policyholder's life journey.

    Inaccurate disclosures
    Another grave mistake people make with life insurance is misrepresenting information in the policy, such as information about health or habits. While this may not appear a big deal, such errors can render the policy null and void if discovered later.

    Also Read: LIC lists on BSE 8.62% lower than IPO allotted price of Rs 949

    Also Read: LIC IPO: Supreme Court refuses to stay allotment

    Also Read: LIC IPO: Know the allotment date and how to check your application status

     

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2022, 10:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India s e passport rollout to start by end of year will ensure safe easy international travel All you need to know gcw

    India's e-passport rollout to start by end of year, will ensure safe, easy int'l travel; All about it

    Netflix confirms launching ad-supported subscription plans in talks with Google and more brands gcw

    Netflix confirms launching ad-supported subscription plans, in talks with Google and more brands

    Zomato to acquire Blinkit for Rs 4447 crore in all stock deal Details here gcw

    Zomato to acquire Blinkit for Rs 4,447 crore in all-stock deal; Details here

    Three Cryptocurrencies to Put on Your Watchlist: Parody Coin (PARO), Klaytn (KLAY) and KuCoin Token (KCS)

    Three Cryptocurrencies to Put on Your Watchlist: Parody Coin (PARO), Klaytn (KLAY) and KuCoin Token (KCS)

    CashFi, Ripple, and Stellar: The 3 Cryptocurrency Buys that Whales are Silently Accumulating

    CashFi, Ripple, and Stellar: The 3 Cryptocurrency Buys that Whales are Silently Accumulating

    Recent Stories

    Has Cristiano Ronaldo agent Jorge Mendes discussed a potential move for the Portuguese to Todd Boehly Chelsea?-ayh

    Has Cristiano Ronaldo's agent discussed a potential move for the Portuguese to Chelsea?

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun got fat-shamed, gets trolled for his latest pictures RBA

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun got fat-shamed, gets trolled for his latest pictures

    UGC NET 2022: National Testing Agency announces dates, exam scheduled for July, August - adt

    UGC NET 2022: National Testing Agency announces dates, exam scheduled for July, August

    Atmakur assembly bypoll 2022 results updates counting of votes YSRCP BJP winner

    Atmakur assembly bypoll 2022 results: Counting of Votes underway

    India Tour Of England 2022 Rohit Sharma battles COVID-19 days ahead of Birmingham Test

    Rohit Sharma battles COVID-19 days ahead of Birmingham Test

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM Modi's talks in UEA: MEA

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM's talks in UAE: MEA

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Video Icon
    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon