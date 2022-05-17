LIC lists on BSE 8.62% lower than IPO allotted price of Rs 949

On Tuesday, Indian equity indexes surged for the second day in a row, with investors focusing on the market debut of state-owned Life Insurance Corp, while the rupee fell to an all-time low.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Tuesday listed on the BSE for 867.20 per share, a decrease of 8.62 percent, or 81.80, from its IPO allotted price of 949.

The insurance behemoth's NSE listing price was 872, representing an 8.11 percent reduction from the issue price of 949 per share.

According to Reuters, LIC shares were on pace to launch at an 8% discount to their IPO price on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Indian equity indexes surged for the second day in a row, with investors focusing on the market debut of state-owned Life Insurance Corp, while the rupee fell to an all-time low.