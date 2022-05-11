Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LIC IPO: Know the allotment date and how to check your application status

    The most likely date for LIC share allotment is May 12, 2022. However, the company may also choose to announce share allocation one day earlier.

    New Delhi, First Published May 11, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

    Life Insurance Corporation IPO (Initial Public Offering) applicants are eagerly awaiting the announcement of share allotment after six days of bidding from May 4 to May 9, 2022. The most likely date for LIC share allotment is May 12, 2022. However, the company may choose to announce share allocation one day earlier as well. As a result, the LIC IPO share allotment is likely to be announced soon.

    As soon as the announcement is made, the bidders will be able to check their LIC IPO allotment status online by logging into the official website of the BSE or the IPO's official registrar. The LIC IPO's official registrar is KFin Technologies Limited, and its official website is karisma.kfintech.com.

    To check the status online, bidders are notified to log in at the official BSE website, bseindia.com, or the KFin Technologies website, karisma.kfintech.com. They can also directly log in at the BSE link, bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx, or the KFin Tech link, kprismop.kfintech.com/ipostatus.

    A step-by-step guide to checking the allotment status at BSE,
    1) Visit the BSE website, bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
    2) Choose the LIC IPO
    3) Key in your LIC IPO application number
    4) Key in the PAN card details
    5) Click on "I'm not a robot."
    6) Now, click on submit
    The LIC IPO allotment status will appear on the screen of your monitor. 

    A step-by-step guide to checking the allotment status at BSE at KFin Tech,
    1) Go to the KFintech link, kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
    2) Choose the LIC IPO
    3) Choose the application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN 
    4) Considering you chose the application number, Enter the LIC IPO application number
    5) Fill out the captcha
    6) And click on the submit button

    The LIC IPO allotment status will be displayed on your screen. 

    The refund process is expected to start on May 13, 2022, with shares being credited to allottees' Demat accounts, anticipated on May 16, 2022. The LIC IPO is expected to go public on May 17, 2022. According to market observers, the LIC IPO GMP today is minus Rs 8, indicating a moderate to discounted listing of the LIC IPO.

    Also read: LIC IPO: Today is your last chance to bid, but should you?

    Also read: LIC IPO oversubscribed; all latest updates you need to know

    Also read: LIC IPO: Step-by-step guide to apply online on Paytm, Upstox

