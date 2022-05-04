LIC IPO: Step-by-step guide to apply online on Paytm, Upstox

The IPO bidding process has commenced, and there is a lot of interest, even from first-time investors. Many of these investors will be creating their first Demat accounts in order to participate in the LIC IPO.

In terms of valuation, the LIC initial public offering (IPO) will be the largest in the country's history. The sheer magnitude of the offering has generated a lot of buzz about the IPO. The government intends to collect Rs 20,557 crore through the offering by just giving up a 3.5 percent share. The IPO bidding process has commenced, and there is a lot of interest, even from first-time investors. Many of these investors will be creating their first Demat accounts in order to participate in the LIC IPO. The bidding procedure will begin at 10 a.m. on May 4 and will go through May 9.

How to apply through Paytm Money?

Step 1: Open the Paytm Money app and go to the home screen's IPO section.

Step 2: You'll be able to see a list of open, recently closed, and forthcoming IPOs. Click on the LIC IPO from the list of open for subscription IPOs.

Step 3: Complete the IPO application form. Include information such as investor kind, bidding amount, cut-off amount, and so on.

Step 4: Now enter your UPI ID so that money are restricted based on your highest bid. On your UPI app, you will receive a mandate for the same.

Step 5: Once you accept the requirement, your application will be submitted successfully.

How to apply on Upstox?

Step 1: Enter your credentials into the Upstox application or website.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'Discover' page and choose 'Invest in IPOs.'

Step 3: After you've chosen the IPO in which you wish to invest, you'll be presented with three options: 'overview,' 'timeline,' and 'apply.' You may get more information from the overview and timeline tabs, and then apply by clicking the apply button.

Step 4: After clicking apply, you will be brought to the application page, where you must fill out your information. After you've filled out these fields, click the Proceed button.

Step 5: Now, input your UPI ID and press the 'Confirm' button. Before you confirm, be sure to pick the kind of investment - individual, employee, or policyholder.

Step 6: On the same screen, you'll receive a UPI Mandate payment pending notification.

Step 7: After accepting the mandate request, you can check the application status on the same screen by clicking the 'Status' option.

