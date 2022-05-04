Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LIC IPO: Step-by-step guide to apply online on Paytm, Upstox

    The IPO bidding process has commenced, and there is a lot of interest, even from first-time investors. Many of these investors will be creating their first Demat accounts in order to participate in the LIC IPO.

    LIC IPO Step by step guide to apply online on Paytm Upstox gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 4, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

    In terms of valuation, the LIC initial public offering (IPO) will be the largest in the country's history. The sheer magnitude of the offering has generated a lot of buzz about the IPO. The government intends to collect Rs 20,557 crore through the offering by just giving up a 3.5 percent share. The IPO bidding process has commenced, and there is a lot of interest, even from first-time investors. Many of these investors will be creating their first Demat accounts in order to participate in the LIC IPO. The bidding procedure will begin at 10 a.m. on May 4 and will go through May 9.

    How to apply through Paytm Money?

    Step 1: Open the Paytm Money app and go to the home screen's IPO section.
    Step 2: You'll be able to see a list of open, recently closed, and forthcoming IPOs. Click on the LIC IPO from the list of open for subscription IPOs.
    Step 3: Complete the IPO application form. Include information such as investor kind, bidding amount, cut-off amount, and so on.
    Step 4: Now enter your UPI ID so that money are restricted based on your highest bid. On your UPI app, you will receive a mandate for the same.
    Step 5: Once you accept the requirement, your application will be submitted successfully.

    Also Read | Why is LIC keeping IPO open on Saturday for retail investors?

    How to apply on Upstox?

    Step 1: Enter your credentials into the Upstox application or website.
    Step 2: Navigate to the 'Discover' page and choose 'Invest in IPOs.'
    Step 3: After you've chosen the IPO in which you wish to invest, you'll be presented with three options: 'overview,' 'timeline,' and 'apply.' You may get more information from the overview and timeline tabs, and then apply by clicking the apply button.
    Step 4: After clicking apply, you will be brought to the application page, where you must fill out your information. After you've filled out these fields, click the Proceed button.
    Step 5: Now, input your UPI ID and press the 'Confirm' button. Before you confirm, be sure to pick the kind of investment - individual, employee, or policyholder.
    Step 6: On the same screen, you'll receive a UPI Mandate payment pending notification.
    Step 7: After accepting the mandate request, you can check the application status on the same screen by clicking the 'Status' option.

    Also Read | LIC IPO, India's biggest ever, opens for subscription

    Also Read | LIC IPO: Here's everything you need to know

    Last Updated May 4, 2022, 12:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    LIC IPO, India's biggest ever, opens for subscription

    LIC IPO, India's biggest ever, opens for subscription

    Why is LIC keeping IPO open on Saturday for retain investors gcw

    Why is LIC keeping IPO open on Saturday for retail investors?

    Elon Musk's 'slight cost' Twitter post sparks free speech Vs profit debate

    Elon Musk's 'slight cost' Twitter post sparks free speech Vs profit debate

    Google to offer USD 100000 for free online course to any US business gcw

    Google to offer $100,000 for free online course to any US business

    LIC IPO to open tomorrow Here s everything you need to know gcw

    LIC IPO to open on Wednesday; Here's everything you need to know

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 13 price in India as low as Rs 35513 here s how you can buy one gcw

    iPhone 13 price in India as low as Rs 35,513; here's how you can buy one

    LIC IPO, India's biggest ever, opens for subscription

    LIC IPO, India's biggest ever, opens for subscription

    Azaan over loudspeaker: Raj Thackeray invokes Balasaheb, targets Shiv Sena - adt

    Azaan over loudspeaker: Raj Thackeray invokes Balasaheb, targets Shiv Sena

    Bhajrangi Loki gets into bad boy mode for Takkar

    Bhajrangi Loki gets into bad boy mode for Takkar

    Viral Pictures: Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise and says 'I Love You' RBA

    Viral Pictures: Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise and says 'I Love You'

    Recent Videos

    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon