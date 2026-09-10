Kaisha Pharma has launched Kaisha Pharma International in Italy, a global hub for business development and customer support. The company also appointed industry veteran Andrea Zambon as Managing Director to lead its international growth strategy.

Following the recent launch of Kaisha Pharma, the founders have taken the next strategic step in advancing their global customer-centric vision with the establishment of Kaisha Pharma International in Italy.

Global Hub and New Leadership

Kaisha Pharma International has been established as the company’s global business development and customer support hub, dedicated to spearheading strategic customer outreach, market interface and business development across overseas markets. From its base in Italy, the company will manage customer relationships and ensure customer support for its global pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific, and other key international markets.

The company also announced the appointment of Andrea Zambon as Managing Director of Kaisha Pharma International and Global Head of International Business Development. Andrea Zambon brings extensive international leadership experience within the pharmaceutical packaging industry and specialised drug delivery sector and will be responsible for orchestrating Kaisha Pharma's worldwide business development strategy, strengthening customer relationships, expanding the company's international presence and supporting its long-term international growth objectives.

Founders on Global Vision

"The establishment of Kaisha Pharma International marks another important milestone in our journey. When we launched Kaisha Pharma, our vision was clear: to build a truly Global pharmaceutical packaging company. Today's announcement demonstrates that our commitment is already becoming a reality," said Kairus Dadachanji, Managing Director of Kaisha Pharma.

"Italy stands as one of the world's most important pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation centres. Establishing our global business development hub in the strategic location of Italy enables us to work even more closely with customers across the global pharmaceutical market while remaining responsive, accessible and internationally connected," commented Rishad Dadachanji, the Director of Kaisha Pharma. "Equally important is the appointment of Andrea Zambon," Dadachanji added. "Andrea is widely respected within our industry and brings exceptional international experience, strategic leadership and customer focus. We are delighted to welcome him to Kaisha Pharma as we continue building a world-class global organisation."

New MD's Commitment to Partnership

Commenting on his appointment, Andrea Zambon said, "I am honoured to join Kaisha Pharma at such an exciting stage of its development. The founders have created an ambitious vision built upon decades of experience, innovation and trust within the pharmaceutical packaging industry."

"What particularly attracted me to Kaisha Pharma is its determination not simply to participate in the market, but to help shape its future. Supported by significant long-term investment, advanced technologies and a genuine commitment to customer partnership, the company has all the ingredients necessary to become a globally respected player," he added.

"I look forward to working closely with pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers around the world and to lead our international business development as we build lasting partnerships based on quality, innovation and service excellence," he further said.

Investment and Company Background

The establishment of Kaisha Pharma International follows the recent announcement of an initial €45 million capital deployment in Kaisha Pharma, as part of a multi-million-euro long-term investment programme, which is supporting the company's global expansion strategy, advanced manufacturing capabilities, technology partnerships and the introduction of next-generation pharmaceutical packaging solutions.

Together, Kaisha Pharma and Kaisha Pharma International represent a new global platform built on decades of industry experience and focused on delivering the next generation of pharmaceutical packaging technologies to customers worldwide. (ANI)

Kaisha Pharma, belonging to the Mumbai-headquartered Dadachanji Group, is a global pharmaceutical glass packaging company established by the visionary founders who originally pioneered and established India's market-leading manufacturing capacity for ampoules, vials, syringes and cartridges. Positioned in Castelfranco Veneto (Italy), Kaisha Pharma International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kaisha Pharma Private Limited (India). Operating as an international business development and customer relationship hub, the entity will lead market outreach, promotional coordination, and business development and strategic customer engagement across overseas markets. (ANI)

DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by KAISHA Pharma.