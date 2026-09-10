Alleged fugitive Vijay Mallya claims he is a victim of injustice by the Indian govt and is in the UK due to legal processes. He alleges the ED has recovered Rs 14,000 crore and questions why he is still labelled a fraud and a fugitive.

Mallya's Claims of Injustice In a series of posts late on Wednesday (Local time), the former Kingfisher Airlines boss made reference to recent CJP led protests and alleged that he continued to face injustice. "With all the injustices I have faced and continue to face, I wonder if I should become a cockroach. Maybe a better life on the cockroach side," he said.Making a reference to the ongoing cases against him, Mallya claimed that the Enforcement Directorate in an affidavit to the Bombay High Court had accepted that they had recovered Rs 14000 crore from him and paid that to the banks to which Mallya owed money. "And may I say again, affidavit filed in Court by the most feared criminal agency the Enforcement Directorate confirms that they handed over Rs 14,000 plus crores to the Banks in 2021. Forget what I say if you don’t trust me. Focus on what the Enforcement Directorate said," he alleged.Continuing from his earlier posts on Tuesday where he had claimed that he was not a fugitive and the legal process in UK had barred his travel to India, Mallya said that repayments to bank was not a question of his physical presence in India. "Thank you all for your mixed replies to my tweets. Love and hate go hand in hand and I respectfully accept that whilst humbly accepting your opinions. But for those who do not understand the difference between permanent residency and citizenship and for those who think that repayments are based on physical presence, please think again," he claimed. Denial of 'Fugitive' Status On Tuesday, Mallya had claimed that he was legally prohibited from leaving the UK where he was a permanent resident since 1992. "For all who say I am a bhagoda refusing to come to India, please be aware that I have been a permanent resident of the United Kingdom since 1992 and am currently legally prohibited from leaving this country. All this started with poster boy actions by the Government of India who have been grossly unjust in my case," he said in the post on X.Mallya cited an excerpt of a reported affidavit which he claimed was filed in the Bombay HC by the Enforcement Directorate that cited recovery of Rs 14,131.60 cr from him. "Affidavit filed by the ED in the Hon’ble Bombay High Court. Para 7 is the decreed debt and Para 17 shows recovered Rs 14,131.60 crore in 2021 !! 5 years on I am still referred to as a fraud who cheated the Banks," he said.He also posted a table giving what he claimed was a statement of account of recovery and alleged that he had been wrongly labelled a fugitive. "To all who believe in fair and proper accounting justice please see the following table. Do I still deserve the way I am berated by the media and referred to as a fraudster at the very outset of a journalist’s script ? Why not start asking when I will get my refund," he said. Official Stand and Court Proceedings In October 2025, the MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had told the Lok Sabha that a total of 15 individuals have been declared Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEOs) under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA). The list included several high-profile names, such as Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, among othersIn February this year, the Bombay High Court had reprimanded Vijay Mallya, saying that he cannot seek equitable relief while deliberately avoiding court proceedings. The court gave Mallya a final chance to clarify if he intends to return to India. Mallya's petition challenges the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act and the declaration of his fugitiveness. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Alleged fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya who is currently living in London has once again alleged that he is a victim of injustice by the Indian government and is living abroad due to the ongoing process in the UK.In a series of posts late on Wednesday (Local time), the former Kingfisher Airlines boss made reference to recent CJP led protests and alleged that he continued to face injustice. "With all the injustices I have faced and continue to face, I wonder if I should become a cockroach. Maybe a better life on the cockroach side," he said.Making a reference to the ongoing cases against him, Mallya claimed that the Enforcement Directorate in an affidavit to the Bombay High Court had accepted that they had recovered Rs 14000 crore from him and paid that to the banks to which Mallya owed money. "And may I say again, affidavit filed in Court by the most feared criminal agency the Enforcement Directorate confirms that they handed over Rs 14,000 plus crores to the Banks in 2021. Forget what I say if you don’t trust me. Focus on what the Enforcement Directorate said," he alleged.Continuing from his earlier posts on Tuesday where he had claimed that he was not a fugitive and the legal process in UK had barred his travel to India, Mallya said that repayments to bank was not a question of his physical presence in India. "Thank you all for your mixed replies to my tweets. Love and hate go hand in hand and I respectfully accept that whilst humbly accepting your opinions. But for those who do not understand the difference between permanent residency and citizenship and for those who think that repayments are based on physical presence, please think again," he claimed.On Tuesday, Mallya had claimed that he was legally prohibited from leaving the UK where he was a permanent resident since 1992. "For all who say I am a bhagoda refusing to come to India, please be aware that I have been a permanent resident of the United Kingdom since 1992 and am currently legally prohibited from leaving this country. All this started with poster boy actions by the Government of India who have been grossly unjust in my case," he said in the post on X.Mallya cited an excerpt of a reported affidavit which he claimed was filed in the Bombay HC by the Enforcement Directorate that cited recovery of Rs 14,131.60 cr from him. "Affidavit filed by the ED in the Hon’ble Bombay High Court. Para 7 is the decreed debt and Para 17 shows recovered Rs 14,131.60 crore in 2021 !! 5 years on I am still referred to as a fraud who cheated the Banks," he said.He also posted a table giving what he claimed was a statement of account of recovery and alleged that he had been wrongly labelled a fugitive. "To all who believe in fair and proper accounting justice please see the following table. Do I still deserve the way I am berated by the media and referred to as a fraudster at the very outset of a journalist’s script ? Why not start asking when I will get my refund," he said.In October 2025, the MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had told the Lok Sabha that a total of 15 individuals have been declared Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEOs) under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA). The list included several high-profile names, such as Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, among othersIn February this year, the Bombay High Court had reprimanded Vijay Mallya, saying that he cannot seek equitable relief while deliberately avoiding court proceedings. The court gave Mallya a final chance to clarify if he intends to return to India. Mallya's petition challenges the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act and the declaration of his fugitiveness. (ANI)