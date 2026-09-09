Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi met investors in Abu Dhabi, pitching 14 projects worth Rs 2.105 lakh crore. Adani Group and IHC expressed interest in areas like metallurgy and minerals, with the projects promising employment for around 8.7 lakh people.

Odisha pitched investment opportunities linked to 14 projects involving an estimated Rs 2.105 lakh crore while also seeking stronger exports and trade ties with the UAE as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a series of investor meetings in Abu Dhabi.

Adani, IHC Eye Projects Worth Rs 2.105 Lakh Crore

During a high-level meeting with senior representatives of Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC), discussions focused on potential investments in metallurgy, rare earth and critical minerals, coal-to-chemicals, port-based Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and industrial infrastructure, according to the Department of Industries, Government of Odisha. The state government said Adani Group and IHC Group expressed interest in exploring 14 projects for which MoUs have been signed, involving an estimated aggregate investment of Rs 2.105 lakh crore and potential employment opportunities for around 8.7 lakh people.

“Odisha offers a unique combination of natural resources, industrial capabilities, strategic location and a growing infrastructure ecosystem,” Majhi said during the roundtable with IHC representatives. The Chief Minister invited IHC and its group companies to explore long-term investment opportunities in Odisha, particularly in critical minerals, metallurgy, port-led development and emerging industrial sectors. He also assured government support for facilitating strategic investments and partnerships. The meeting was attended by IHC Group Managing Director and CEO Syed Basar Shueb, IHC Chief Strategic and Growth Officer Peter Abraam, 2PointZero Group CEO Samia Bouazza, Karan Adani and Sagar Adani, among others.

Odisha Seeks Stronger Trade Ties with UAE

In a separate roundtable with the Indian Business & Professional Group (IBPG), the Odisha government also sought to strengthen trade and export links between the state and the UAE. Discussions covered opportunities in turmeric, ginger, seafood and food processing, along with contract manufacturing for leading UAE brands. The two sides also discussed opportunities for the deployment of highly skilled professionals from Odisha in the UAE. Odisha-based companies with an established presence in the UAE, including Ruchi, Farrm B and B-one, participated in the interaction. IBPG President Rajiv Shah was also present.

The meetings formed part of Odisha’s UAE Investors’ Meet and the state government’s outreach to attract overseas investment while expanding market opportunities for Odisha-based businesses and exporters. (ANI)