Instagram testing new ways to verify your age; Know details here

Instagram has announced that it is testing a new feature that would require users to verify their age by submitting an authentic ID. The identity card might be of any type, such as a driver's licence or personal ID card, among others. This upgrade was implemented to deliver age-appropriate experiences on the picture platform.

The new feature will begin to roll out in the United States, and anyone under the age of 18 who is using the site will be asked to prove their age by submitting their ID card. Uploading an ID, filming a video selfie, or contacting common acquaintances to verify the user's age might all be used to verify the user's age. Instagram users must be at least 18 years old to use the app and cannot be vouching for anybody else at the moment.

"We're testing this to ensure that teenagers and adults are having the appropriate experience for their age group. In order to protect people's privacy, we're also collaborating with Yoti, a business that specialises in online age verification," according to a corporate statement.

"Your ID will be securely kept on our systems and destroyed within 30 days," the company claimed. Users may prove their age by uploading a video selfie.

"We only share the image with Yoti after you create a video selfie. Only your age, not your identity, may be recognised by technology," notified the corporation Instagram began inquiring for people's ages when they signed up for the first time in 2019.

"To join up for Instagram, you must be at least 13 years old. Our minimum age is greater in various countries," Instagram stated.

Instagram delivers age-appropriate experiences for teens (ages 13-17), such as putting them into private accounts, prohibiting inappropriate communication from adults they don't know, and restricting the alternatives advertisers have to reach them with advertisements.

