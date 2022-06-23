Twitter Notes: Company testing long form content feature in select regions

With the addition of Notes, how users interact with Twitter may alter soon. One may argue that Twitter has previously been used for lengthier text material by chaining many tweets in what is known as a 'thread,' but with Notes, Twitter would be explicitly pushing the usage of a longer text format alongside the shorter tweets, which would continue to exist.

Twitter has acknowledged that it is working on a solution to allow you to create lengthier posts. Twitter has stated that it is developing an in-app Notes feature that would allow users to create lengthier messages that will be connected to tweets. Twitter has already begun testing the functionality on its users.

"A small group of writers is assisting us in testing Notes. People in most countries may read them on and off Twitter," the firm stated. According to sources, the service is presently available to a limited number of customers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Ghana. Twitter demonstrated the feature in two distinct GIFs. Users may use the "Write" button "tab to begin composing a Note, and when done, they can embed the Note into their tweet.

Several writers have already written Notes on the site, which appear as long-form essays with tweets, videos, and photographs interspersed. Twitter users are now forced to publish long-form information in the form of fragmented threads, which can be difficult to read. Aside from authoring Twitter threads, users also compose long-form material on other applications, save it as a pdf or jpg file, and then screenshot and share it on Twitter.

With the addition of Notes, how users interact with Twitter may alter soon. One may argue that Twitter has previously been used for lengthier text material by chaining many tweets in what is known as a 'thread,' but with Notes, Twitter would be explicitly pushing the usage of a longer text format alongside the shorter tweets, which would continue to exist.

We don't know when Notes will be accessible in other countries, such as India, but if the feature's popularity continues to expand in the few places where it is already available, it shouldn't be long.