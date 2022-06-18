Flagship Apple iPhones likely to cost over Rs 4.7 lakh by 2032, suggests report

Currently, businesses are attempting to make the purchase of a smartphone more reasonable by providing card discounts, cashback incentives, and exchange offer reductions. However, if phone rates continue to rise fast in the next years, it may become more difficult to entice users with such offers.

Smartphone prices have risen dramatically in recent years, owing to growing input and production expenses. However, according to a recent reports, smartphone prices might skyrocket much more. For example, the analysis stated that the Apple iPhone might cost more than Rs 4.7 lakh in 2032, ten years from now. If you find that costly, keep in mind that foldable phones are now retailing for up to Rs 2 lakh each gadget. As a result, paying Rs 4.7 lakh for an iPhone in 2032 may not surprise Apple fans or potential consumers.

Currently, businesses are attempting to make the purchase of a smartphone more reasonable by providing card discounts, cashback incentives, and exchange offer reductions. However, if phone rates continue to rise fast in the next years, it may become more difficult to entice users with such offers.

Also Read | Apple's new iPad to support 5G network, USB Type C charging? Here's what we know

According to a claim made by smartphone marketplace Mozillion, the flagship iPhone might cost more than Rs 4.7 lakh. It is worth noting that Apple was the first firm to release a phone priced beyond $1,000, with the iPhone X in 2017.

According to the survey, the price of iPhone models has risen dramatically over the last decade, with the iPhone 5 being released in 2012 at a starting price of $199. In comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was introduced with a starting price of $1,099. Rates are projected to rise even more.

Also Read | iPhone 14 may come with significant selfie camera upgrade; Details here

The study also stated that, in addition to Apple, other smartphone makers are anticipated to raise their costs. High-end Huawei smartphones, for example, might cost more than Rs 2.57 (at the present rate) in 2032. Similarly, by 2032, Motorola's flagship smartphones may cost more than Rs 2.6 lakh.