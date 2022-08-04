IndiGo launches 'sweet 16' anniversary sale; know offer details here

The sale will run for three days, from August 3 to 5, 2022. The discounted fares are valid for travel from August 18, 2022, to July 16, 2023.

IndiGo Airline announced a 'Sweet 16' Anniversary sale for all domestic flight customers. The offer is intended to commemorate 16 years of airline service. Fares will begin at Rs 1,616 under the offer.

The sale will run for three days, from August 3 to 5, 2022. The discounted fares are valid for travel from August 18, 2022, to July 16, 2023.

The airline also announced the offers on its official Twitter account. The airline tweeted, "Our #Sweet16 has arrived, and we have a sweet deal for you. Book your flights for as little as Rs 1,616. Don't wait, this offer is only valid until August 5, 2022, for travel between August 18, 2022, and July 16, 2023."

"The Offer is valid for bookings made during the Offer Period for flights at least 15 (fifteen) days before the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no earlier than August 18, 2022, and no later than July 16, 2023," IndiGo stated on its website.

According to an IndiGo press release, Sanjay Kumar, the airline's chief strategy and revenue officer, "As we see high demand for travel, this sale will enable passengers to plan their travel in advance, with fares starting at Rs 1,616."

The airline has introduced a 25 per cent cashback offer on Ka-ching cards in exchange for up to 1,000 reward points. Customers can also book using their HSBC credit cards and receive a 5 per cent cashback offer of up to Rs 800 on transactions with a minimum value of Rs 3,500. This promotion is only available on the Mweb, Mobile, and IndiGo websites.

IndiGo operates over 280 aircraft and connects 74 domestic and 25 international destinations with over 1,600 flights per day.

Although IndiGo did not reveal the exact number of seats available through the promotion, it did state that limited inventory was available and that only a small number of seats would be available at the airline's discretion.

