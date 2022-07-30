Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    People ignore deceased IAF pilot's family on IndiGo plane; Veterans fume, social media loathes them

    The incident happened on Friday when the family was travelling from Delhi to Jodhpur to receive the Indian Air Force pilot's mortal remains. Sherbir Panag, a financial crimes and corporate governance lawyer, took to Twitter to narrate the incident on board the IndiGo aircraft immediately it landed in Jodhpur.

    People ignore Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal's family on IndiGo plane; Veterans fume, social media loathes them
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    Jodhpur, First Published Jul 30, 2022, 5:44 PM IST

    In what can be termed as appalling and insensitive behaviour, some people on board the IndiGo flight in which family members of Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal, who died in the MiG-21 crash on Thursday night, disrespected the grieving relatives.

    The incident happened on Friday when the family was travelling from Delhi to Jodhpur to receive the Indian Air Force pilot's mortal remains. Sherbir Panag, a financial crimes and corporate governance lawyer, took to Twitter to narrate the incident on board the IndiGo aircraft immediately it landed in Jodhpur.

    Also Read: MiG-21 crash in Barmer: Flt Lt Advitiya Bal's family urges PM Modi to retire ageing fleet

    Sherbir, son of Lieutenant General HS Panag (retired), wrote: "Was on the Indigo flight from Delhi to Jodhpur. Flight Lieutenant Bal's family was sitting adjacent to me in row 3. As we landed, the Captain requested everyone to remain seated to allow for the Bal family to disembark expeditiously. Everyone in rows 1 and 2 disregarded the announcement."

    He further said, "A few passengers and I had to scream at the top of our voices to make them sit down and allow the Bal family to pass. It was absolutely shocking to see one's fellow countrymen and women behave in this tone-deaf, selfish manner. That is the reality of our respect for sacrifice."

    Sherbir said that the airline captain stepped out of the cockpit to pay his respects. Several veteran officers condemned the incident. Former Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon (Retd) said, "the country's bravehearts and their families definitely deserve that little empathy and respect from the fellow countrymen and women". Former Indian Army chief General Ved Malik called the passengers' conduct downright "shameless".

    Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal and Wing Commander M Rana were killed when their MiG-21 aircraft crashed during a training sortie near Barmer in Rajasthan. The aircraft was on a sortie from the Utarlai air base, and the accident occurred around 9.10 pm.

    Also Read: IAF plans to phase out remaining four MiG-21 squadrons by 2025?

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2022, 5:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    I spoke only on contributions by Gujaratis and Rajasthanis, Maha Governor clarifies - adt

    I spoke only on contributions by Gujaratis and Rajasthanis, Maha Governor clarifies

    Letters To Self English version of PM Modi's book of poetry coming soon

    'Letters To Self': English version of PM Modi's book of poetry coming soon

    IIT-Bombay students threaten to go on hunger strike from August 6 over fee hike - adt

    IIT-Bombay students threaten to go on hunger strike from August 6 over fee hike

    25000 cows in Rajasthan have a disease with no treatment

    Nearly 25,000 cows in Rajasthan have a disease with no treatment

    If Gujaratis, Rajasthanis are ousted, Mumbai won't be financial capital...' Sena seeks Maha Governor's resignation - adt

    'If Gujaratis are ousted, Mumbai won't be financial capital...' Sena seeks Maha Governor's resignation

    Recent Stories

    Janhvi Kapoor a regal affair in these black and white pictures drb

    Janhvi Kapoor’s a regal affair in these black and white pictures

    Who is Savitri Jindal, Asia's richest woman - adt

    Who is Savitri Jindal, Asia's richest woman

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Manika Batra-led Indian paddlers sweep aside Ghana 3-0-ayh

    CWG 2022: Manika Batra-led Indian paddlers sweep aside Ghana 3-0, enter quarterfinal

    Karan Johar reacts to non-performance of Hindi films; says, Bollywood bashing is nonsense drb

    Karan Johar reacts to non-performance of Hindi films; says, Bollywood bashing is nonsense

    Rajkummar Rao buys Janhvi Kapoor's luxurious apartment drb

    Rajkummar Rao buys Janhvi Kapoor's luxurious apartment?

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon