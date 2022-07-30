People ignore deceased IAF pilot's family on IndiGo plane; Veterans fume, social media loathes them

The incident happened on Friday when the family was travelling from Delhi to Jodhpur to receive the Indian Air Force pilot's mortal remains. Sherbir Panag, a financial crimes and corporate governance lawyer, took to Twitter to narrate the incident on board the IndiGo aircraft immediately it landed in Jodhpur.

In what can be termed as appalling and insensitive behaviour, some people on board the IndiGo flight in which family members of Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal, who died in the MiG-21 crash on Thursday night, disrespected the grieving relatives.

Sherbir, son of Lieutenant General HS Panag (retired), wrote: "Was on the Indigo flight from Delhi to Jodhpur. Flight Lieutenant Bal's family was sitting adjacent to me in row 3. As we landed, the Captain requested everyone to remain seated to allow for the Bal family to disembark expeditiously. Everyone in rows 1 and 2 disregarded the announcement."

He further said, "A few passengers and I had to scream at the top of our voices to make them sit down and allow the Bal family to pass. It was absolutely shocking to see one's fellow countrymen and women behave in this tone-deaf, selfish manner. That is the reality of our respect for sacrifice."

Sherbir said that the airline captain stepped out of the cockpit to pay his respects. Several veteran officers condemned the incident. Former Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon (Retd) said, "the country's bravehearts and their families definitely deserve that little empathy and respect from the fellow countrymen and women". Former Indian Army chief General Ved Malik called the passengers' conduct downright "shameless".

Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal and Wing Commander M Rana were killed when their MiG-21 aircraft crashed during a training sortie near Barmer in Rajasthan. The aircraft was on a sortie from the Utarlai air base, and the accident occurred around 9.10 pm.

