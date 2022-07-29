Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IndiGo flight skids off runway in Jorhat, wheels get stuck; passengers safe

    "During takeoff, IndiGo aircraft 6E-757, which runs from Jorhat to Kolkata, returned to the harbour. The captain was informed that one of the main wheels had partially ran over the grass next to the taxiway as they were exiting the aircraft," in a statement, the airline stated.

    IndiGo flight skids off runway in Jorhat wheels get stuck passengers safe gcw
    An IndiGo flight from Jorhat, Assam, to Kolkata went off the runway before takeoff and one of its wheels became stuck in the mucky outfield. The incident occurred on Thursday when the plane was taxing out for takeoff with 98 people aboard, and the trip was cancelled as a result, it added.

    As a precaution, the pilot halted the taxi operation and requested the appropriate check, it continued. "The plane was brought back to Jorhat's harbour for examination. No anomalies were found during the initial check. The maintenance crew started a comprehensive check out of an abundance of caution. The plane was grounded," the statement from IndiGo said. The Indigo flight to Kolkata was cancelled after being delayed for many hours in Jorhat due to a "technical fault," an Airports Authority of India official told PTI.

    Airlines must consult doctors before denying boarding to disabled passenger, rules DGCA

    "The aeroplane had some mechanical problems. On board were 98 individuals. Everyone on board has disembarked safely. Around 8:15 pm, when they were waiting in the terminal building, the flight was cancelled," he added.

    Meanwhile, according to DGCA, if an airline believes a handicapped passenger's health is likely to deteriorate during a trip, it must contact a doctor at the airport and make a "appropriate judgement" on whether to deny the flyer boarding or not.

    No extra fee for boarding pass at check-in desk, announces Aviation Ministry

    The statement further said if the airline decides to restrict boarding to the disabled passenger, it must promptly notify the person in writing and include the reasons in that message. The regulator recommended the aforementioned rules on June 3, only six days after fining IndiGo Rs 5 lakh for denying boarding to a crippled youngster at Ranchi airport on May 7.

