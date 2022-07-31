Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Absolutely safe, no need to panic: DGCA chief amid domestic flights facing technical snag

    Kumar emphasised that there is no reason for alarm because none of the incidents that have been published or discussed have the potential to cause mayhem, despite a string of technical difficulties experienced by Indian airlines in recent weeks and the DGCA restricting SpiceJet's operations.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 31, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief Arun Kumar stated on Sunday that technical difficulties encountered by domestic carriers in recent weeks did not have the potential to cause major disruptions and that even foreign airlines that flew into India reported 15 difficulties in the previous 16 days. The head of the aviation monitoring organisation said that the nation's civil aviation space is "completely safe" and that all ICAO-mandated procedures are followed.

    "Every hiccup encountered is common and affects all airlines and fleet types. Even overseas operators visiting India have had 15 technical issues in the past 16 days, which have been responded to and fixed," he added. The specific difficulties that the international carriers encountered were kept under wraps. 

    The difficulties that the international operators ran across, in Kumar's opinion, were comparable to those that the Indian carriers experienced. More than a dozen incidents of Indian carriers running into technical difficulties recently became public, particularly in the case of SpiceJet, and the DGCA is closely monitoring the events.

    In response to an increase in technical difficulties, the regulator launched a two-month special assessment of airlines to identify any potential problems and, among other steps, restricted SpiceJet's operations. The domestic civil aviation industry is recovering after being badly damaged by the coronavirus epidemic, and on average, there are more than 6,000 aircraft operations each day in Indian airspace. If overflying aircraft are included, there would be more than 7,000 total movements.

    Following a string of mechanical problems with the airline's aircraft, the DGCA ordered SpiceJet to fly just 50% of its flights for eight weeks and opted to maintain increased oversight of the company. The same day, SpiceJet released a statement claiming that there would be no impact on its flight operations and that the airline, like others, has previously rescheduled its flight operations owing to the current lean travel season.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
