India's auto industry reported its highest-ever May sales in 2026. Passenger vehicles grew 27.3%, three-wheelers by 31.1%, and two-wheelers by 14.8%, according to SIAM data, driven by a favourable base and policy stimulus.

Auto Industry Hits Record Sales in May 2026

India's automobile industry registered robust growth across major vehicle categories in May 2026, with passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers recording their highest-ever sales for the month of May, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Monday.

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Total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 27.3 per cent year-on-year to 4,38,854 units in May 2026, compared with 3,44,656 units in the corresponding month last year.

Three-wheeler sales also witnessed strong momentum, increasing 31.1 per cent to 70,720 units from 53,942 units in May 2025.

Two-wheeler sales grew 14.8 per cent year-on-year to 19,02,209 units during the month, up from 16,57,116 units a year earlier.

The industry produced a total of 29,27,711 units of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycles during May 2026.

SIAM Cites Favourable Base, Policy Support for Growth

Commenting on the performance, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said the industry recorded its best-ever May sales across key segments.

"Passenger Vehicles, Three-Wheelers and Two-Wheelers recorded highest ever sales of May in 2026, with high double-digit growth in each segment. Passenger Vehicles recorded sales of 4.39 lakh units, posting a growth of 27.3 per cent over May 2025," Menon said.

He further noted that the three-wheeler segment sold around 0.71 lakh units during the month, registering growth of 31.1 per cent, while two-wheeler sales stood at 19.02 lakh units, reflecting a 14.8 per cent increase over the same period last year.

According to Menon, the growth was aided by a favourable base and policy-driven demand stimulus.

"Lower base effect of previous May and demand created due to reduced GST rates, with easier financing, is again getting reflected in higher off-take this month," he said.

Segment-Wise Sales Breakdown

Two-Wheeler Category

Within the two-wheeler category, scooter sales recorded the strongest growth among major sub-segments, rising 27.4 per cent to 7,39,667 units. Motorcycle sales increased 7.2 per cent to 11,13,973 units, while moped sales climbed 30.3 per cent to 48,569 units.

Three-Wheeler Category

Among three-wheelers, passenger carriers posted sales of 57,649 units, up 30 per cent year-on-year, while goods carriers grew 35.3 per cent to 11,802 units. Sales of e-rickshaws rose 38.9 per cent to 1,000 units, while e-cart sales surged 81.8 per cent to 269 units.