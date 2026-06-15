Union Minister Pralhad Joshi launched the WT-MARUT portal to boost India's wind manufacturing. This comes as India hit a record 6.1 GW new capacity in FY26 and aims for 100 GW by 2030, positioning itself as a key global supplier.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Monday launched India's first dedicated Wind Turbine Supply Chain Management (WT-MARUT) Portal, aimed at strengthening the country's domestic wind manufacturing ecosystem and accelerating its clean energy ambitions. The portal was unveiled at the Global Wind Day Conference in Goa, organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) with support from industry bodies including the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA), Wind Independent Power Producers Association (WIPPA) and Indian Wind Power Association (IWPA).

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WT-MARUT Portal to Bolster Domestic Manufacturing

According to the ministry, the WT-MARUT portal has been developed under the aegis of MNRE with support from IWTMA and is designed to provide visibility into component sourcing, facilitate compliance with domestic sourcing requirements under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) framework, enable supplier discovery and qualification, strengthen collaboration across the supply chain, enhance export readiness and ensure secure hosting of industry data within India.

Record Growth in India's Wind Sector

The launch comes amid strong growth in India's wind energy sector. India added a record 6.1 GW of new wind capacity in FY 2025-26, registering a 46 per cent year-on-year increase and marking the highest annual wind installation in the country's history. With over 56.1 GW of installed wind capacity, India is currently the world's fourth-largest wind energy market. However, less than five per cent of the country's estimated wind energy potential of 1,164 GW has been harnessed so far.

India's Growing Role in Global Supply Chain

The conference also highlighted India's growing role in the global wind energy supply chain. As per a report by IWTMA and PwC titled "Elevating India's Wind Turbine Exports for Global Markets", exports of wind turbines and components crossed Rs 12,000 crore in FY 2025-26, nearly 50 per cent higher than the previous fiscal year. The report estimates that India could account for 10 per cent of global wind turbine exports by 2030 and 20 per cent by 2040.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA), The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and the National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE), have projected that India would require more than 100 GW of wind energy capacity by 2030 to ensure a successful, affordable and sustainable energy transition.

Wind Energy Central to Net-Zero Ambitions

Speaking at the event, IWTMA Chairman Girish Tanti said wind energy would remain central to India's clean energy journey and net-zero ambitions. "Global Wind Day is a call to accelerate action and align the entire wind ecosystem behind one shared ambition of unlocking the true potential of wind in India's energy transition. Wind continues to be one of the most cost-competitive and grid-friendly renewable energy technologies and will play a critical role in achieving India's vision of 500 GW by 2030 and net zero ambition by 2070," Tanti said.

He further said India has built significant manufacturing capabilities and is well positioned to emerge as a major global supplier. "With approximately 24 GW of annual manufacturing capacity, strong capabilities across four major components -- nacelles, gearboxes, blades and towers -- and a world-class supply chain ecosystem, India is well positioned to scale annual wind installations to 15 GW by 2030 and capture 20 per cent of the global wind supply chain opportunity by 2040," he added. (ANI)