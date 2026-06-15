BJP MP Anurag Thakur said coal gasification projects are being fast-tracked with a Rs 37,500 crore incentive package. The move aims to strengthen India's energy security and promote cleaner energy amid global uncertainties.

Coal Gasification Projects Fast-Tracked

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal Chairman and BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Monday highlighted that coal gasification projects are being fast-tracked to strengthen India's energy security while advancing cleaner energy goals, even as global uncertainties, including the ongoing West Asia crisis, underline the importance of domestic energy resources.

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Speaking with ANI after a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal, Thakur said the government is focusing on speeding up approvals and implementation of coal gasification projects, backed by a Rs 37,500 crore incentive package. "The government has approved Rs 37,500 crore so that coal gasification projects can be implemented quickly and incentives can be provided wherever required. Both the private and public sectors will work on it," Thakur said.

He said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has taken significant decisions to accelerate clearances for such projects. "The Environment Ministry has taken very big decisions so that coal gasification can be done quickly, permissions can be obtained faster, and coal can be made available to us in the form of clean energy," he said.

Balancing Energy Security and Climate Goals

Responding to a question on whether the ongoing West Asia crisis has increased the importance of coal for India, given the country's dependence on imported oil, Thakur stressed the need to balance energy security with climate commitments. "While we have to ensure the country's energy security, we also have to meet the target of net zero by 2070. India's commitment towards the environment will always remain and we will fulfil the commitments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at both national and international forums," he said.

Thakur noted that renewable energy already accounts for nearly half of India's energy capacity and continues to expand. "If you look at renewable energy, we have reached almost 50 per cent and we are continuously increasing it. But it is also true that coal is available in very large quantities in India and there is a huge requirement for power generation," he said.

Streamlining Coal Sector Operations

The committee meeting also reviewed coal auction and allocation processes, measures to improve energy security and steps required to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047. According to Thakur, discussions focused on streamlining coordination among the coal, environment and power ministries, reducing approval timelines and improving logistics for coal transportation and power generation.

Progress in Clearances and Production

Highlighting progress in environmental clearances, he said the approval period has been significantly reduced. "Where environmental clearances earlier used to take around 182 days, continuous meetings and reforms have brought it down to nearly 80 days," Thakur said.

He added that India has already achieved a record coal production of one billion tonnes annually and that efforts are underway to further improve efficiency in approvals, production and supply chains. (ANI)