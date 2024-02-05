Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    In a messy spot! Byju's pauses Lionel Messi partnership amid company turmoil

    Byju's had proudly announced Lionel Messi as its global brand ambassador in November 2022, launching a collaborative campaign for 'education for all' under its social impact arm.

    In a messy spot! Byju's pauses Lionel Messi partnership amid company turmoil snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

    In a surprising turn of events, Byju's, the prominent edtech company, has reportedly decided to halt its three-year partnership with football legend Lionel Messi barely a year after the agreement was inked. Executives close to the matter told Economic Times that the decision stems from a combination of liquidity issues and other critical concerns plaguing the company.

    Byju's, renowned for its innovative educational platforms, had proudly announced Messi as its global brand ambassador in November 2022, launching a collaborative campaign for 'education for all' under its social impact arm. The deal, valued at an estimated $5-7 million annually, aimed to leverage Messi's global appeal to promote accessible education worldwide.

    However, recent developments within the company have prompted a reassessment of this high-profile collaboration. According to the report quoting insiders, Byju's fulfilled its financial commitment to Messi for the initial year, but uncertainties loom over the fate of the partnership beyond that point. The company is grappling with a liquidity crisis and a host of other pressing issues that have cast a shadow over its future trajectory.

    “Bjyu’s paid Messi for the first year; it is yet to be decided whether the deal will be terminated before full term, or whether Byju’s plans to revive the contract in due course. This is on account of the liquidity crisis and other matters of serious concern within the company,” one of the executives was quoted as saying.

    In January last year, Messi had written on his Instagram page: “@byjus_app and their world-changing initiative#EducationForAll are helping children from underserved communities with access to world-class educational resources. I believe that this simple initiative has the power to change the world.”

    Also read: Lionel Messi's absence sparks controversy: Fans demand refunds and boo David Beckham in Hong Kong

    The decision to suspend the Messi deal follows Byju's failure to renew its endorsement contract with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, a move believed to be influenced by mutual concerns, including regulatory scrutiny and the company's precarious financial situation.

    Byju's meteoric rise in the educational technology sector has not been immune to controversies and setbacks. The company faced public backlash when it announced layoffs affecting thousands of employees just a month before unveiling the Messi partnership. Founder Byju Raveendran defended the decision, citing the opportunity to learn from Messi's influence and global impact.

    Despite its ambitious marketing endeavors, including sponsorship of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Byju's finds itself embroiled in a complex crisis marked by shareholder disputes and management challenges. A group of investors has launched a campaign to oust leadership, sparking tensions within the company.

    In a letter addressed to employees on February 4, Raveendran reaffirmed the company's commitment to weathering the storm, attributing the challenges to 'vested interests' seeking to undermine Byju's progress.

    The decision to halt the Messi partnership underscores the depth of Byju's struggle to navigate turbulent waters in an increasingly competitive market. While Messi remains one of the world's highest-paid athletes, with lucrative endorsements from brands like Budweiser and Mastercard, his association with Byju's now hangs in limbo amidst the company's ongoing turmoil.

    As Byju's confronts its internal and external challenges, the fate of its iconic partnerships and its broader mission to revolutionize education remains uncertain. The company's ability to address its underlying issues and regain investor confidence will be pivotal in shaping its future trajectory in the dynamic landscape of edtech innovation.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2024, 4:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 35 crore allotted for infra projects discussed during Nava Kerala Sadas anr

    Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 35 crore allotted for infra projects discussed during Nava Kerala Sadas

    Kerala Budget 2024: Social Security Pension, Welfare pension remain unchanged, says FM KN Balagopal rkn

    Kerala Budget 2024: Social Security Pension, Welfare pension remain unchanged, says FM KN Balagopal

    Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 128.54 crore earmarked for KSRTC; says FM KN Balagopal RKN

    Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 128.54 crore earmarked for KSRTC; says FM KN Balagopal

    Moving mountains for months Byjus founder writes letter to employees Here is what he wrote gcw

    'Moving mountains for months...' Byju's founder writes letter to employees; Here's what he wrote

    Kerala Budget 2024: Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode Light Metro soon, says FM Balagopal anr

    Kerala Budget 2024: Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode Light Metro soon, says FM Balagopal

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus 12R to go on sale in India on Feb 6 Check price offers gcw

    OnePlus 12R to go on sale in India on Feb 6; Check price & offers

    Football Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal's chaotic brilliance in thrilling victory over Liverpool osf

    Arteta lauds Arsenal's ability to be 'very chaotic' after boosting EPL title bid with win over Liverpool

    From Chandrayaan to NavIC to use of AI... ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks exclusively to Asianet News Network vkp

    From Chandrayaan to NavIC to use of AI... ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks exclusively to Asianet News Network

    cricket Happy Birthday S Sreesanth: 8 quotes by the former Indian speedster osf

    Happy Birthday S Sreesanth: 8 quotes by the former Indian speedster

    USA to India: 10 most powerful countries in the World ATG

    USA to India: 10 most powerful countries in the World

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon