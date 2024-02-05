Lionel Messi's absence sparks controversy: Fans demand refunds and boo David Beckham in Hong Kong

Boos echoed through the crowd as David Beckham faced the wrath of disgruntled fans demanding refunds after Lionel Messi, nursing a hamstring injury, was sidelined during Inter Miami's pre-season friendly in Hong Kong. Messi, limited to just seven minutes in a previous match against Al Nassr, remained on the bench for the game against a Hong Kong XI.

Social media footage captured fans chanting "refund," and even Beckham's post-match speech received a chorus of boos. The Hong Kong government expressed deep disappointment, suggesting that event organisers Tatler Asia might face reduced funding. The government emphasised the letdown felt by fans who eagerly anticipated Messi's performance and criticised the handling of the situation by the organisers and Inter Miami CF. The Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau and the Major Sports Events Committee signalled their intent to hold the organiser accountable, possibly leading to a reduction in funding due to Messi's absence.

The Hong Kong government said match organisers Tatler Asia could face a reduction in funding.

"The Government today expressed deep disappointment over Messi not playing at Tatler XFEST Hong Kong, Hong Kong Team vs Inter Miami CF, and the organiser failing to provide a detailed explanation promptly," the government said in a statement.

"The event has been awarded "M" Mark status, as well as a matching grant of 15 million [Hong Kong dollars; £1.5m] and a grant for venue of 1 million by The Major Sports Events Committee (MSEC).

