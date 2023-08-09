Greenhouse to Alemane: Organic jaggery for sustainable future

Engineers Hitesh Kumar and BJ Raghavendra defied convention by transforming family land into an organic jaggery venture. Departing from their engineering careers, they prioritized their dream during the pandemic. The 'Rytamitra Jagari Manufacturing Unit' produces high-quality jaggery, expanding to Bengaluru and aiding local farmers, driven by passion, support, and success.

In a world where young people usually move to big cities after their studies, two engineers, Hitesh Kumar and BJ Raghavendra, did something different. They turned a family-owned piece of land into a place where they grew sugarcane and made organic jaggery. Their journey is not just about business, it is about following their dreams and helping others too.

Kumar is from Vakkarahalli village, and Raghavendra is from Tumkur. They decided to work together and make jaggery that's healthy for people and the environment. They grew sugarcane on Kumar's six acres of land and some more on his relatives' 10 acres of land. Inside a special hut they built, they turn the sugarcane into sweet jaggery.



They had a different dream. Even though they came from an engineering background. Even though their jobs were good, they wanted to do something special. When the pandemic hit, they realized it was time to chase their dream. They built a beautiful home called 'Alemane' spending a lot of money and used special materials to make it eco-friendly.

Every day, they work together to produce jaggery. They process tons of sugarcane every day, which turns into many kilograms of jaggery. People love their jaggery because it's pure and healthy. They sell it under the name 'Rytamitra Jagari Manufacturing Unit'. Selling at Rs 120 per kilogram, and for wholesale, it is Rs 90 per kilogram.



Their product is well received by the people and they want to expand it to Bengaluru. People from all over like their produce and have given positive feedback. They are also helping farmers in Vakkarahalli grow better sugarcane.

Their journey was not easy, but they got help from their family and friends. Kumar says, "We make jaggery that people like. We want to make it the best. Our dream has come true, and we are making it bigger."