From rags to riches: How bees turned Madhukeshwar’s life around

Madhukeshwar Hegde, facing adversity, turned to bee farming in Sirsi. With modest beginnings, he now manages 1000+ beehives, empowers youth with training, and produces diverse bee-related products. His success story aids both livelihoods and the environment.

A man from Sirsi, in the face of hardship and loss of all the property, turned towards bee culture and climbed the steps of success. Madhukeshwar Hegde turned his life around by venturing into bee farming. Struggling after losing all his possessions, he found comfort in the world of bees. With just an 8th-grade education and no job opportunities, he has this remarking journey to his possession.

"I couldn't find a job and had no capital to start something big. That's when the idea of bee farming struck me," Hegde recalls his initial journey. Starting with small contributions from friends and employees, he launched his bee farming endeavour around 2006-07 with a modest capital of Rs 20,000. Little did he know that this small investment would eventually turn into a successful business.



Today, Madhukeshwar Hegde is a shining example of success in beekeeping. He manages more than 1000 beehives spread across 40 acres in Kallalli and nearby areas. Beyond honey, his business encompasses a variety of products such as bee worms, hives, and honey boxes.

Not only has he carved a successful place for himself, but he also imparts free beekeeping training to the youth, helping more than 50 of them establish their own successful bee farms.

His efforts have not only led to personal success but have also contributed to the environment. The garden on his land consists of over 280 medicinal plants like cardamom, ginger, banana, and more. From these, he crafts an array of products like lemon squash, garlic honey, and bee pollen, which even include a natural honey jam sold in the Britain market.

Starting alone, Hegde has come a long way, providing employment to 114 individuals. His home has become a hub for pure honey and honey ghee, attracting customers near and far. With the power of the Internet, he reaches even more customers through his online website madhukeshwarhegde.com and expanded his reach to various districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced his success on Mann Ki Baat which helped increase his business online. This success led to the inception of Savi Madhu Industries and Madhumitra Horticulture, a farmer-producer company with more than 500 members. This collective effort is contributing to both livelihoods and the environment.



Remembering Albert Einstein's words “If the bee disappeared off the surface of the globe, then man would have only four years of life left. No more bees, no more pollination, no more plants, no more animals, no more man.”

Hegde believes that his bee farming not only sustains livelihoods but also significantly benefits the planet. He has been presented with Aryabhata National Award, Krishi Pandit Award, and Karnataka Ratna which recognise his hard work over the years.